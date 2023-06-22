A dedicated father left many people feeling sad after hearing his story about he lost his kid, Elethu Pangwa died

The man's post on TikTok shared how he had to attend his son's graduation ceremony without his child present

Many people were touched to hear that the young man, who studied at CPUT, lost his life a day before his special day

Many people were touched by how close the young man came to attending his graduation. The CPUT graduate was due to walk the stage but tragically never made it.

A TikTok video showed a dad accepting his late son's CPUT certificate on his behalf after he passed one day before. Image: @lwethu105

Source: TikTok

A video of his father, who showed up on behalf of his son, garnered over 200,000 likes. There were thousands of comments where people expressed their sorrow about the man's story.

Man has to accept his son's CPUT qualification after he passes

A video posted on TikTok by @lwethu105 shows a father who had to walk the stage on behalf of his son. The young man passed away a day before the ceremony, and his grieving father attended the ceremony. Watch the moving video below:

South Africans feel for the mourning father at CPUT graduation

Many people are always touched to see parents dealing with the loss of their children. Online users commented on the video to express their condolences.

Rakellove wrote:

"To the first lady that stood up clapping."

kanyanyuShikoyeni said:

"It's always sad, so someone to die before graduation, my sister died too on the same week for her graduation."

Sandy sherry commented:

"This shouldn’t happen to anyone in Jesus’s name. Be strong Daddy."

Promise Ramokganwa added:

"Got sick two days before my graduation last week May 05, got worse on the grad venue ,was taken out by paramedics before the grad could start.stl sick."

Buhlehle Gumede admitted:

"This made me cry. May his soul rest in peace."

"This is sad": Father of late NMU student accepts his daughter's degree

Briefly News previously reported that the day their child completes college is a dream for most parents. For one dad, this celebration was bittersweet. On Thursday, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) graduates watched as Thanduxolo Sontiki received a degree for his late daughter.

The father's suffering was felt all around the country. Sochuma Sande Sontiki and her family were robbed of what should have been a moment of triumph.

Sochuma, only 22 years old, passed away after a brief illness, only four months short of receiving her degree. By the time she died, the bright young lady was already a candidate for the Bachelor of Arts certificate.

