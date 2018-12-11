How to cancel DStv subscription? The only guide you need

DStv is among the largest satellite TV service providers in South Africa. Launched in 1995, the platform has grown tremendously, especially before the prevalent spread of online streaming services. While DStv has numerous South African clients, an active user might want to cancel their subscription for several reasons. In such an instance, figuring out how to cancel DStv can save you both time and money.

In the wake of rising DStv subscription costs coupled with the availability of film and series streaming apps, one can see why some people might want to cancel their DStv accounts.

How to cancel DStv subscription in South Africa

How do I cancel my DStv in South Africa? Here is a look at the different methods one can use to cancel their subscription.

Using the self-service portal

The self-service portal is available on the app or on any web browser. Here is how to cancel DStv on the app.

Login to your account on the DStv Eazy portal Navigate to the account page through the main menu Select the ‘Add or Change’ option Choose the specific subscription you intend to cancel Click on ‘Cancel Subscription’ and follow the on-screen prompts

Visiting a customer service centre

Multichoice, the company that owns DStv, has numerous customer service centres in South Africa. If you are having challenges cancelling your subscription on the self-service portal, feel free to walk into one of the service centres and ask them to cancel your account.

To unsubscribe from DStv now, you will be asked for a few details related to your account, after which the cancellation will be done.

Contacting customer service

You can call the company’s customer service line if there is no Multichoice customer centre near you. An assistant will be available to help with your account closure. The customer service can be accessed via the DStv cancellation number (011) 289 2222.

You can also send your cancellation request to the DStv cancellation email at help@dstv.com.

Using the DStv self-service WhatsApp chat

One can access the WhatsApp chat via the number 060 060 3788. Here is how to cancel a DStv subscription on WhatsApp.

Begin by adding the number to your contacts so that it can reflect on your WhatsApp contacts. Send a message to the chatbot with the phrase ‘hello’ or ‘hi.’ The bot will avail a menu from which you must choose the ‘my products’ option. You will then be taken through the necessary steps to cancel your subscription.

Letting your subscription run its course

If you are not billed automatically, one of the easiest options to cancel your subscription is to let your current payment run its course. Once you fail to renew it by making a payment, the subscription will be automatically cancelled.

How to cancel a DStv debit order

A debit order means you have a debit card linked to your Multichoice account. This implies that at the beginning of each period, funds are automatically deducted from your card. To cancel the order, use any of the first four cancellation options or visit your bank and have them suspend the Multichoice order.

How long does DStv take to disconnect?

What happens if I cancel DStv? Regardless of when you cancel your subscription, the company will only deactivate it at the end of the billing period. For example, if your billing period ends on the 25th of each month and you cancel on the 10th, you can still access the services for 15 days after cancellation.

Why do people cancel DStv?

Here is a look at some of the most common reasons for cancellation.

Cost: Some people find that the cost of satellite television has risen to unaffordable levels.

Some people find that the cost of satellite television has risen to unaffordable levels. Availability of better options: The likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ have adversely affected satellite TV service providers worldwide.

The likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ have adversely affected satellite TV service providers worldwide. The rise of the internet: Today, most people can access content that was once exclusive to satellite TV on various platforms on the internet.

What is a DStv Connect ID?

A connect ID is one of the primary means Multichoice uses to identify its clients. Whenever you call a Multichoice customer care agent, they will most probably ask for your connect ID to confirm you are the account holder.

Can I rejoin DStv after cancellation?

Yes, you can. If you still have the necessary equipment. Visit the self-service portal and rejoin by selecting your desired package. You will be allowed to rejoin without accruing any penalties.

How do I disconnect my DStv decoder?

The best way is to engage the services of a qualified electrician. They will help unlink the cables running from your decoder to your television or AV receiver and those from the dish to the decoder.

Figuring out how to cancel DStv can come in handy when one eventually decides to switch from the satellite television service to something else. There are various reasons one might want to make this change, the most prominent being the availability of cheaper options.

