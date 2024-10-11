Judd Nelson's wife: Is he married? His complete dating history
Judd Nelson is a talented and charismatic actor best known for his roles in The Breakfast Club, New Jack City, and St. Elmo's Fire. The actor has had relationships with some of the most famous and successful women. Who is Judd Nelson's wife, and how many ladies has he dated?
Nelson cemented his place among the best actors of the 1980s. Despite his mainstream success, he has kept a low profile in his personal life. We highlight his profile, dating history, and marital status.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Judd Asher Nelson
|Date of birth
|28 November 1959
|Age
|64 (as of 2024)
|Birthplace
|Portland, Maine, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Height
|1.78 m (5′ 10″)
|Education
|St. Paul's preparatory school, Haverford College
|Profession
|Actor, screenwriter, producer
|Known for
|The Breakfast Club (1985), New Jack City (1991),The Transformers: The Movie (1986)
|Relationship status
|Single
|Parents
|Leonard and Merle Nelson
|Siblings
|Eve and Julie
Who is Judd Nelson's wife?
The talented actor is reportedly single but has dated several high-profile ladies, including the late American actress Shannen Doherty.
In an interview with US Magazine, Judd penned a word of encouragement to his ex-girlfriend, Doherty, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer in March 2024. He said,
She's a real survivor. I mean, she’s going to fight it. You know what I mean? It’s like, I really have great empathy for her and I really wish her the best.
Judd Nelson's relationships
We dug into Judd Nelson's personal life and rumoured relationships with famous female celebrities:
|Judd Nelson's ex-girlfriends
|Career
|Sharise Neil
|Actress
|Faye Resnick
|TV personality, author, designer
|Samantha Phillips
|Actress, TV host
|Loree Rodkin
|Jewellery designer
|Shannen Doherty
|Actress
|Sheila Lussier
|Actress
|Tabitha Stevens
|Actress
Nelson had speculated relationships with these ladies, but his most-publicised affair was with Shannen Doherty and Tabitha Stevens, which lasted longer than the others. Here are profiles of Judd Nelson's ex-partners.
Sharise Neil
- Date of birth: 27 October 1964
- Age: 60 (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Huntington Beach, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Social media: Instagram, Facebook
Sharise Neil is a designer and former mud-wrestler. There are only rumours about their relationship with no dates or photos of the two together. Sharise Neil was married to Vince Neil from April 1988 to June 1993.
Faye Resnick
- Date of birth: 3 July 1957
- Age: 67 (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Social media: Instagram
Resnick is a famous TV personality, author, and interior designer. Her relationship with Nelson was less publicised and did not last long. She married Everett Jack, Jr, in October 2015 as her fourth husband. Her former spouses are Paul Resnick, Fadi Halabi, and Rick Barnett.
Samantha Phillips
- Date of birth: 25 February 1966
- Age: 58 (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Savage, Savage, Maryland, United States
- Nationality: American
- Social media: Instagram, X(Twitter)
Judd Nelson's alleged former girlfriend has enjoyed an illustrious career as an actress, talk show host, reality TV host, radio DJ, and producer. Sam Phillips has uploaded a few pics of her and Judd together and it seems the two go way back to 2014. The actress reportedly previously dated Vin Diesel and Joey Mendicino.
Loree Rodkin
- Date of birth: 25 February 1949
- Age: 75 (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Nationality: American
- Social media: Instagram
Rodkin is an American jewellery designer based in Los Angeles. She reportedly dated Nelson from 1985 to 1988.
The designer has worked for celebrities like Brad Pitt, Robert Downey, Jr., and Michelle Obama. According to the New York Post, Rodkin also dated Richard Gere, Bernie Taupin, and Don Henley.
Shannen Doherty
- Date of birth: 12 April 1971
- Date of death: 13 July 2024
- Age at death: 53
- Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, United States
- Nationality: American
- Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook
Did Judd Nelson date Shannen Doherty? The late actress was romantically linked to Nelson in 1993. She died on 13 July 2024 after years of living with cancer.
Doherty was married to Kurt Iswarienko, but they divorced before her death. She was previously married to Rick Salomon and Ashley Hamilton.
Sheila Lussier
- Date of birth: 17 November 1967
- Age: 56 (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: La Mesa, California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook
Lussier and Nelson reportedly dated between 2003 and 2005. It is believed they met at the Rainbow in Hollywood. The actress is single after partying ways with her husband, Marc Greenwood (1989-1999).
Tabitha Stevens
- Date of birth: 16 February 1970
- Age: 54 (as of 2024)
- Birthplace: Freeport, New York, United States
- Nationality: American
- Social media: Instagram, X(Twitter)
Judd also dated Stevens, but their relationship timeframe is unclear. Tabitha Stevens is an adult entertainer who has worked for several magazines. She has been married to producer and director Gary Orona since 2019. Her former husbands are Don Osterholt and Kenny Gallo.
Frequently asked questions
Nelson has left a lasting impact on the film industry alongside the oldest living actors. He is known for his memorable performances and unique acting style. Here are some frequently asked questions about the legendary actor.
- Is Judd Nelson married? The Breakfast Club star is reportedly single and has never married.
- Does Judd Nelson have kids? The legendary actor has no kids.
- What is Judd Nelson's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated wealth is $4 million as of 2024.
- Who is Judd Nelson's dad? His father, Leonard Nelson, was a corporate attorney and the first Jewish president of the Portland Symphony Orchestra.
- Who are Judd Nelson's daughters? The actor has no son or daughter.
While there is no concrete report of who Judd Nelson's wife is, the actor has reportedly hooked up with a couple of celebrity ladies. Some of the relationships were short-lived, while others went on for years.
