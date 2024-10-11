Judd Nelson's wife: Is he married? His complete dating history

Judd Nelson is a talented and charismatic actor best known for his roles in The Breakfast Club, New Jack City, and St. Elmo's Fire. The actor has had relationships with some of the most famous and successful women. Who is Judd Nelson's wife, and how many ladies has he dated?

Nelson cemented his place among the best actors of the 1980s. Despite his mainstream success, he has kept a low profile in his personal life. We highlight his profile, dating history, and marital status.

Profile summary

Full name Judd Asher Nelson Date of birth 28 November 1959 Age 64 (as of 2024) Birthplace Portland, Maine, USA Nationality American Height 1.78 m (5′ 10″) Education St. Paul's preparatory school, Haverford College Profession Actor, screenwriter, producer Known for The Breakfast Club (1985), New Jack City (1991), The Transformers: The Movie (1986) Relationship status Single Parents Leonard and Merle Nelson Siblings Eve and Julie

Who is Judd Nelson's wife?

The talented actor is reportedly single but has dated several high-profile ladies, including the late American actress Shannen Doherty.

In an interview with US Magazine, Judd penned a word of encouragement to his ex-girlfriend, Doherty, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer in March 2024. He said,

She's a real survivor. I mean, she’s going to fight it. You know what I mean? It’s like, I really have great empathy for her and I really wish her the best.

Judd Nelson's relationships

We dug into Judd Nelson's personal life and rumoured relationships with famous female celebrities:

Judd Nelson's ex-girlfriends Career Sharise Neil Actress Faye Resnick TV personality, author, designer Samantha Phillips Actress, TV host Loree Rodkin Jewellery designer Shannen Doherty Actress Sheila Lussier Actress Tabitha Stevens Actress

Nelson had speculated relationships with these ladies, but his most-publicised affair was with Shannen Doherty and Tabitha Stevens, which lasted longer than the others. Here are profiles of Judd Nelson's ex-partners.

Sharise Neil

Date of birth: 27 October 1964

27 October 1964 Age: 60 (as of 2024)

60 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Huntington Beach, California, USA

Huntington Beach, California, USA Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, Facebook

Sharise Neil is a designer and former mud-wrestler. There are only rumours about their relationship with no dates or photos of the two together. Sharise Neil was married to Vince Neil from April 1988 to June 1993.

Faye Resnick

Date of birth: 3 July 1957

3 July 1957 Age: 67 (as of 2024)

67 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States

Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram

Resnick is a famous TV personality, author, and interior designer. Her relationship with Nelson was less publicised and did not last long. She married Everett Jack, Jr, in October 2015 as her fourth husband. Her former spouses are Paul Resnick, Fadi Halabi, and Rick Barnett.

Samantha Phillips

Date of birth: 25 February 1966

25 February 1966 Age: 58 (as of 2024)

58 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Savage, Savage, Maryland, United States

Savage, Savage, Maryland, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, X(Twitter)

Judd Nelson's alleged former girlfriend has enjoyed an illustrious career as an actress, talk show host, reality TV host, radio DJ, and producer. Sam Phillips has uploaded a few pics of her and Judd together and it seems the two go way back to 2014. The actress reportedly previously dated Vin Diesel and Joey Mendicino.

Loree Rodkin

Date of birth: 25 February 1949

25 February 1949 Age: 75 (as of 2024)

75 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram

Rodkin is an American jewellery designer based in Los Angeles. She reportedly dated Nelson from 1985 to 1988.

The designer has worked for celebrities like Brad Pitt, Robert Downey, Jr., and Michelle Obama. According to the New York Post, Rodkin also dated Richard Gere, Bernie Taupin, and Don Henley.

Shannen Doherty

Date of birth: 12 April 1971

12 April 1971 Date of death: 13 July 2024

13 July 2024 Age at death: 53

53 Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Memphis, Tennessee, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

Did Judd Nelson date Shannen Doherty? The late actress was romantically linked to Nelson in 1993. She died on 13 July 2024 after years of living with cancer.

Doherty was married to Kurt Iswarienko, but they divorced before her death. She was previously married to Rick Salomon and Ashley Hamilton.

Sheila Lussier

Date of birth: 17 November 1967

17 November 1967 Age: 56 (as of 2024)

56 (as of 2024) Birthplace: La Mesa, California, United States

La Mesa, California, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

Lussier and Nelson reportedly dated between 2003 and 2005. It is believed they met at the Rainbow in Hollywood. The actress is single after partying ways with her husband, Marc Greenwood (1989-1999).

Tabitha Stevens

Date of birth: 16 February 1970

16 February 1970 Age: 54 (as of 2024)

54 (as of 2024) Birthplace: Freeport, New York, United States

Freeport, New York, United States Nationality: American

American Social media: Instagram, X(Twitter)

Judd also dated Stevens, but their relationship timeframe is unclear. Tabitha Stevens is an adult entertainer who has worked for several magazines. She has been married to producer and director Gary Orona since 2019. Her former husbands are Don Osterholt and Kenny Gallo.

Frequently asked questions

Nelson has left a lasting impact on the film industry alongside the oldest living actors. He is known for his memorable performances and unique acting style. Here are some frequently asked questions about the legendary actor.

Is Judd Nelson married? The Breakfast Club star is reportedly single and has never married.

The star is reportedly single and has never married. Does Judd Nelson have kids? The legendary actor has no kids.

The legendary actor has no kids. What is Judd Nelson's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated wealth is $4 million as of 2024.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated wealth is $4 million as of 2024. Who is Judd Nelson's dad? His father, Leonard Nelson, was a corporate attorney and the first Jewish president of the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

His father, Leonard Nelson, was a corporate attorney and the first Jewish president of the Portland Symphony Orchestra. Who are Judd Nelson's daughters? The actor has no son or daughter.

While there is no concrete report of who Judd Nelson's wife is, the actor has reportedly hooked up with a couple of celebrity ladies. Some of the relationships were short-lived, while others went on for years.

