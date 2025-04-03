Bafana Bafana Move Up on Latest FIFA Rankings After Back to Back Wins in WCQ

South Africa has climbed in the latest FIFA World Rankings following back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers last month

Bafana Bafana secured a 2-0 win over Lesotho and followed it up with another 2-0 victory against Benin in the World Cup qualifiers in March

Morocco remain the highest-ranked nation in Africa and are followed closely by the Teranga Lions of Senegal

Hugo Broos' side are currently unbeaten in their last 18 matches in all competitions and have won six games out of the last seven.

Bafana Bafana have climbed one spot in the latest FIFA world rankings published on Thursday. Photo: @BafanaBafana.

Bafana climb up on latest FIFA rankings

In the latest rankings FIFA released, Bafana Bafana climbed one spot from their last position and now sits in 56th place in the world among the Men's national team all over the world.

The move secured South Africa's tenth place in Africa with Morocco still holding the top spot in Africa and ranked 12th overall.

The Atlas Lions are followed by Senegal who are 19th worldwide, while the third most ranked team in Africa Egypt are 32nd.

Algeria are fourth in Africa and 36th in the world while the AFCON winners Ivory Coast complete the top five in Africa but are 41st in the world.

South Africa are unbeaten in their last 18 matches under Hugo Broos in all competitions. Photo: Richard Pelham.

In sixth place in Africa is Nigeria, who are 43rd in the world, Tunisia 49th, Cameroon 50th, Mali 53rd and South Africa 56th.

Reactions as Bafana climb up on latest FIFA rankings

Karabo said:

"SA is easily top 5 in Africa. These rankings hayi."

Dark wrote:

"The most confusing part is that South Africa can beat 4 of 5 top 5 countries."

collen_sambo2 reacted:

"We have been on that spot 10 for a while now and we have improved so much compared to some of the teams on top of us."

Sibusiso_Sakheh added:

"We must remember that the boys are undoing the damage caused by the previous squads for years we so it might take a while for us to get back ontop again."

Emma_Tsebe shared:

"Who cares about the rankings anymore ,we need ll beat those number 1 s in the coming FIFA World Cup in Trump s backyard 😁😁."

its__Karabo implied:

"Really one spot? Nah F*ck these FIFA ratings, might as well name them Favourite Country ratings."

Wu Tang Mash responded:

"We need to play and beat higher ranked opposition and also qualify for WCs and win there. Euro countries are using Nations League to stat pad and keep their rankings high."

