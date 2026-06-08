Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Teboho Mokoena Shows Off Luxury Car Collection as Bafana Bafana and Sundowns Star Turns Heads Online
Football

Teboho Mokoena Shows Off Luxury Car Collection as Bafana Bafana and Sundowns Star Turns Heads Online

by  Ncube Harrison reviewed by  Kelly Lippke
3 min read
  • Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has been making headlines after sharing glimpses of his luxury lifestyle online
  • The Mamelodi Sundowns star’s value and influence have continued to rise in recent years, underlining his importance for both club and country
  • Beyond football, Mokoena has expanded his profile through several high-profile brand partnerships, boosting his status in South African sport

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena is not shy about flaunting his luxurious wheels on social media with fans and followers.

Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa
Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena drives expensive rides. Image:@mokoena_28
Source: Instagram

Mokoena, who in 2025 was caught up in the middle of a controversial yellow card incident during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, is one of the highest-paid players in the Betway Premiership, with a massive net worth that continues to leave football fans talking.

His valuation has climbed from around €1 million in 2020 to approximately €2.3 million in 2025, according to Transfermarkt. That figure translates to more than R45 million, highlighting both his domestic dominance and consistent performances for Bafana Bafana.

Read also

Kaizer Chiefs placed on alert as ex-Sundowns star becomes available on free transfer

Before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2022, Mokoena featured for SuperSport United, now known as Siwelele FC. Since his arrival, he has grown into a key figure in the squad, trusted for his ability to control tempo, break up play, and handle the demanding defensive work that defines modern midfield roles.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa, Club World Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena during the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. Image: Carl Kafka
Source: Getty Images

He has made over 80 appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns since joining the club, contributing around seven goals across all competitions and registering more than 10 assists during that period. His contract with the club is understood to run until 2029.

Teboho Mokoena luxury cars and Mercedes-Benz collection

Mokoena’s love for expensive rides has earned him attention from fans. He recently took to Instagram where he showed off his Mercedes G63, one of his most expensive rides with a price range of about R3 million. This is not the only vehicle in his garage, as he also drives a pair of elite Mercedes models, including a V-Class and a C-Class.

See the post below.

In one of his Instagram posts, he was seen stepping into a blue all-electric G-Class, the Mercedes-AMG G850. The vehicle is reportedly valued at R4.6 million and has a limited top speed of 180 kph, according to Cars.co.za.

Read also

Chiefs icon defends club’s call to release former Sundowns player

As seen in the post below.

Brand endorsements and growing influence

Mokoena’s profile continues to rise off the pitch. He has attracted partnerships with brands such as PUMA, Investec, Garnier, and Power2Health, signalling his growing appeal beyond football.

He has also represented Mercedes-Benz as a brand ambassador and has been seen at high-profile events such as the DStv Delicious Festival in Kyalami, where his presence reflected his growing status in South African sport and lifestyle circles.

See the post below:

He also recently announced a collaboration with SKYWORTH as a brand partner. In addition, he featured in the Rexona 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign alongside international football stars such as Vinícius Júnior and Enzo Fernández.

Dr Kaizer Motaung overcomes challenges to secure Kaizer Chiefs village

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs chairman, Dr Kaizer Motaung, faced significant challenges in acquiring the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, describing the process as "not a pleasant acquisition."

Read also

European transfer looms for Kaizer Chiefs star after release clause activation

Despite the obstacles, including potential legal, financial, or bureaucratic issues, Motaung's vision for a world-class facility was realised.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Ncube Harrison avatar

Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.

Tags:
Mamelodi Sundowns FCBafana Bafana
Hot:
Nhlamulo Baloyi Ian Pannell Beverley Steyn Kacey Montoya Brooke Langton