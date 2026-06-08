Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has been making headlines after sharing glimpses of his luxury lifestyle online

The Mamelodi Sundowns star’s value and influence have continued to rise in recent years, underlining his importance for both club and country

Beyond football, Mokoena has expanded his profile through several high-profile brand partnerships, boosting his status in South African sport

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Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena is not shy about flaunting his luxurious wheels on social media with fans and followers.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena drives expensive rides. Image:@mokoena_28

Source: Instagram

Mokoena, who in 2025 was caught up in the middle of a controversial yellow card incident during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, is one of the highest-paid players in the Betway Premiership, with a massive net worth that continues to leave football fans talking.

His valuation has climbed from around €1 million in 2020 to approximately €2.3 million in 2025, according to Transfermarkt. That figure translates to more than R45 million, highlighting both his domestic dominance and consistent performances for Bafana Bafana.

Before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2022, Mokoena featured for SuperSport United, now known as Siwelele FC. Since his arrival, he has grown into a key figure in the squad, trusted for his ability to control tempo, break up play, and handle the demanding defensive work that defines modern midfield roles.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Teboho Mokoena during the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA. Image: Carl Kafka

Source: Getty Images

He has made over 80 appearances for Mamelodi Sundowns since joining the club, contributing around seven goals across all competitions and registering more than 10 assists during that period. His contract with the club is understood to run until 2029.

Teboho Mokoena luxury cars and Mercedes-Benz collection

Mokoena’s love for expensive rides has earned him attention from fans. He recently took to Instagram where he showed off his Mercedes G63, one of his most expensive rides with a price range of about R3 million. This is not the only vehicle in his garage, as he also drives a pair of elite Mercedes models, including a V-Class and a C-Class.

See the post below.

In one of his Instagram posts, he was seen stepping into a blue all-electric G-Class, the Mercedes-AMG G850. The vehicle is reportedly valued at R4.6 million and has a limited top speed of 180 kph, according to Cars.co.za.

As seen in the post below.

Brand endorsements and growing influence

Mokoena’s profile continues to rise off the pitch. He has attracted partnerships with brands such as PUMA, Investec, Garnier, and Power2Health, signalling his growing appeal beyond football.

He has also represented Mercedes-Benz as a brand ambassador and has been seen at high-profile events such as the DStv Delicious Festival in Kyalami, where his presence reflected his growing status in South African sport and lifestyle circles.

See the post below:

He also recently announced a collaboration with SKYWORTH as a brand partner. In addition, he featured in the Rexona 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign alongside international football stars such as Vinícius Júnior and Enzo Fernández.

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Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News