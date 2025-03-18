Motaung described the acquisition of the Kaizer Chiefs Village as “not a pleasant process,” suggesting significant obstacles in securing the land

The Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena features multiple training fields, a high-performance center, a club library, and a retail store

As the founder of Kaizer Chiefs, Motaung’s efforts in securing Naturena reflect his long-term commitment to building a club that stands the test of time, ensuring growth, development, and success for future generations

Kaizer Chiefs chairman, Dr. Kaizer Motaung, has disclosed the difficulties he faced in acquiring the club’s world-class facility, the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena.

Motaung described the process as "not a pleasant acquisition," hinting at the challenges that came with securing the land and establishing what has become the beating heart of Amakhosi’s operations.

Kaizer Chiefs chairman, Dr. Kaizer Motaung, has disclosed the difficulties he faced in acquiring the club’s world-class facility, the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena.Image Credit/Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Facebook

A Vision turned reality

The Kaizer Chiefs Village, located in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, is more than just a training ground—it is a symbol of the club’s ambition and legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When Motaung envisioned the project, he aimed to build a world-class facility that would not only cater to the senior team but also nurture young talent.

However, the road to acquiring the property was anything but smooth.

Though he did not provide intricate details about the difficulties faced, Motaung’s words suggest that legal, financial, or bureaucratic challenges may have been part of the process.

Today, however, the Village stands as a testament to perseverance and visionary leadership.

What Makes Naturena Special?

Naturena is a residential suburb in the south of Johannesburg, known for its quiet streets and proximity to major highways.

While the area is primarily home to families, it has gained significant recognition due to the presence of Kaizer Chiefs' headquarters.

The Kaizer Chiefs Village is the club’s official base, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including: Multiple training fields for the first team and development squads. A high-performance center with a gym, pool, sauna, and ice baths. A retail store where fans can purchase official merchandise. A library chronicling the club’s rich history. This facility has been instrumental in shaping Kaizer Chiefs’ footballing philosophy and ensuring that players have access to world-class resources.

Kaizer Motaung is not just the founder of Kaizer Chiefs—he is a South African football pioneer.Image Credit/Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Facebook

The Man Behind the Legacy

Kaizer Motaung is not just the founder of Kaizer Chiefs—he is a South African football pioneer who played professionally in the United States before returning home to establish the club in 1970.

His vision was to create a football institution that would stand the test of time, and over the decades, he has done exactly that. Under Motaung’s leadership, Chiefs have grown into one of Africa’s most successful and widely supported football clubs.

His efforts in securing the Naturena facility only reinforce his commitment to ensuring that Amakhosi remains a dominant force in South African football.

Mathoho faces repossession of vehicle

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs defender Mulomowandau Mathoho is facing the repossession of his 2019 Volkswagen Polo sedan after defaulting on loan repayments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Jimmy Modise, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News