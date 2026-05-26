Major-General Firoz Khan has urgently approached the Johannesburg High Court, seeking to block SAPS from accessing or analysing data from electronic devices

He is also demanding the return of his cellphone and laptop, arguing that the warrantless search of his Houghton residence was unlawful and unconstitutional

Khan claims the information on his devices could compromise national security and undercover operations

Major General Firoz Khan. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Major-General Firoz Khan has gone to the Johannesburg High Court on an urgent basis to stop the South African Police Service (SAPS) from accessing, copying, or doing forensic checks on data from his seized devices.

In his court papers, the SAPS head of counter-intelligence is also demanding the immediate return of his cellphone and laptop devices, which were confiscated during his arrest on 10 May 2026.

Khan says the seizure of his devices was unlawful

According to eNCA, Major-General Khan also wants the court to declare the search at his Houghton home in Johannesburg unlawful and unconstitutional. He argues that SAPS carried out a warrantless search when they entered his residence.

He further claims that the information on his devices is very sensitive and could affect national security, undercover operations, and even put lives at risk.

See post from journalist Pule Jones' X account here:

Major General arrested for possession

Khan was arrested during a police operation at his Houghton apartments, where a large tactical team was deployed. Reports say residents heard loud banging on doors, and in some cases, police forced entry into apartments. Several cellphones and laptops were seized during the raid.

He was arrested together with Hawks head Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa and a civilian security company owner from Durban. They appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, where they were granted bail.

Police say the arrest is part of a crackdown of criminal syndicates

According to police, the arrests form part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals. The charges they face include unlawful dealing in precious metals, defeating the ends of justice, corruption, and contravention of legislation regulating precious metals.

Authorities say the operation is part of broader efforts to dismantle criminal networks linked to the illicit precious metals trade and corruption, with investigations still ongoing.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Articles on other high-profile police arrests

Briefly News reported on police officers who were arrested or charged after appearing before or being mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng confirmed the arrest of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi on charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice on 18 April 2026.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officer Sergeant Fannie Nkosi was arrested on 2 April 2026 and charged in connection with firearms allegedly linked to his brother's security company. The arrest took place on the same day that his Pretoria home was raided during a search-and-seizure operation.

National Police Commissioner Major General Fannie Masemola was served with a summons on 25 March 2026 to secure his appearance before the court. He was charged along with 12 other police officers in relation to Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala's Medicare24 tender.

Source: Briefly News