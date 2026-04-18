Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been arrested on fraud and corruption charges

The arrest was carried out at Mkhwanazi's home on Saturday morning, 18 April 2026

Police said that additional suspects are being sought, with appearances scheduled for the Boksburg Magistrate's Court

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The arrest was carried out at Mkhwanazi’s home on Saturday morning. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng have confirmed the arrest of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi on charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Julius Mkhwanazi arrested on various charges

The arrest was carried out at Mkhwanazi's home on Saturday morning, 18 April 2026, by the South African Police Service Madlanga Commission Task Team. Police said the unit is continuing with efforts to trace and apprehend other suspects who are also linked to the case. According to authorities, the arrests form part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said no further comment would be made on the merits of the case at this stage. All suspects are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 April 2026. The South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that investigations are continuing and that additional suspects linked to the matter are still being sought.

This is a developing story

Source: Briefly News