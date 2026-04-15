Suspended deputy chief of the EMPD, Julius Mkhwanazi, had a recent appearance at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

A tissue mishap went viral with video clips of what transpired, capturing the attention of Sizwe Dhlomo

His response had divided the internet, with people offering their mixed reactions to it, while very few sympathised with Mkhwanazi

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Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Julius Mkhwanazi’s tissue blunder at the Madlanga Commission. Image: Sizwedhlomo, Screenshot from Newsslivesa

Source: Instagram

South African radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has provided commentary on Julius Mkhwanazi's latest viral mishap.

The suspended member of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Julius Mkhwanazi, appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. When pressed for answers, he nervously wiped his sweat with a tissue, which stuck on his forehead for a good minute before the other parties informed him.

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to Mkhwanazi's tissue mishap

Deputy chief of the EMPD, Mkhwanazi, who is accused of registering vehicles belonging to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala as state vehicles, had a hilarious moment during his latest appearance.

In a clip shared by @newslivesa, Mkhwanazi was unaware that a huge piece of tissue was distracting the other commissioners. Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga informed him, and he thanked him nervously.

“Sorry, Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi, OH, you have a tissue stuck on your forehead”, said Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. Julius responded with, “It's because I'm sweating, Commissioner, oh thank you, thank you.”

Although this gave some netizens a reason to chuckle, Sizwe Dhlomo chose a different approach, to sympathise with him.

"Shame, man. Uyazi lobaba uyadabukisa," he reacted, which is loosely translated to, "Shame, man. You know this man breaks my heart."

Mkhwanazi is accused of gross dishonesty and negligence and is facing 13 charges of fraud. He allegedly fitted Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala's vehicles with blue lights.

Check out Dhlomo's response:

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe's post

Seems as though the majority of Sizwe's followers do not share his sentiments. Below are some of the reactions:

@SMacarza said:

"I thought I was the only one who felt sorry for him."

@jaybug1313 replied:

"The head is so hot and sweaty from being in deep waters."

@Hoerang26 reacted:

"He is trying to garner public sympathy, yet he is the most dangerous individual on the planet, a silent assassin. Don't let his childish demeanour fool you."

Sizwe Dhlomo felt sorry for Julius Mkhwanazi. Image: Sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

@Bet38961207 exclaimed:

"All criminals bayadabukisa when they get caught! Angithi it was nice when he was committing crimes and abusing his power!"

@Mmalenyalo_ said:

"From morning, we all felt bad for him. But we all had to snap out of it because of all the things he has done. His mother, who only carries Hermes bags, can’t even help him pay his legal fees to show that criminals don’t care."

@Austin66024122 questioned:

"Wait, normally these things have really strong air cons. Why is this dude sweating?"

@REGI810248 stated:

"This guy is implicated in a person who was killed and dumped in a dam. And the witness who implicated them was also killed... I don't feel sorry for him at all!!! He must humiliate himself some more!!!"

Sizwe Dhlomo defends MacG

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo may have said "too much" in his attempt to defend his media colleague and friend MacG.

The broadcast veteran spoke out against claims that MacG was jealous of Cyan Boujee, sharing information about the podcaster's life and apparent wealth.

Source: Briefly News