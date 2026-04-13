“Masego’s Glow Up”: Former Classmates’ Transformation Grabs All the Attention

A woman's TikTok video showcased a stunning glow-up of high school friends, captivating South Africa

The viral video amassed over two million views, sparking nostalgia and memories among viewers

Online community members praised the friends' transformation, sharing comments filled with admiration and affection

A group of friends impressed people with their glow-up. Image: @nomondesj

Source: TikTok

A woman stunned the internet when she shared what she and her high school friend group looked like in their teens, compared to what they looked like as adults. Their beauty captured South Africans, who made the wholesome video go viral.

Andile Jele took to her TikTok account on 8 April 2026 to show six of her friends, namely Thabang Chauke, Morwadi Rantso, Nokwazi Mngadi, Jon Malgas, Lerato Ntilane, and Masego Mokoena. The group, who possibly matriculated from Pro Arte Alphen Park Performing and Creative Arts High School in 2014, was dressed to the nines as they danced to the music.

Take a look at the former school learners in their adult area in the TikTok video below:

South Africans love the glow-up

The viral video garnered over two million views since its publication, with thousands of members of the online community expressing their thoughts. Some people even shared that they were also former classmates and reminisced about their school days.

People online loved seeing the friend group. Image: Ninthgrid / Pexels

Source: UGC

A stunned @tee21972 exclaimed:

"Masego's glow up!"

An impressed @tshepomokoenasr commented:

"Masego took the glow-up seriously and left no crumbs."

@user6269405653612 laughed and shared:

"I was in Grade 9 when you guys were in matric and still remember how serious Masego was, eyoh! And she gave me a demerit for wearing the wrong earrings."

@boiketlo.moloi was in awe and wrote to Andile:

"Yeah, Thabang would’ve been my type back then, and he’s definitely my type right now. Say hi to him for me."

@nwabisatoni stated under the post:

"Not a single person carrying alcohol, but fun was had evidently! Beautiful to watch!"

@siwentombela told the online community:

"Ah, these are my babies, you don't understand. They’ve always been like this and abaphelele. I used to pick some of them up from groove in the AMs when they finally hit varsity, and they’d overload my car, best memories. They’ve just stuck to their friendship, and I love that."

@sharonmoekoa added in the comment section:

"High-quality people, you guys look wonderful. Salute to the school, parents and yourselves for how you all turned out."

3 Other stories about glow-ups

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young learner shared a video of herself and her friends in their school uniform before transitioning into their matric dance outfits, which got them praise.

reported that a young learner shared a video of herself and her friends in their school uniform before transitioning into their matric dance outfits, which got them praise. A man showed off his life glow-up when he shared that he went from living in a caravan in South Africa to building a multi-million-rand company. His journey included moving to Australia.

A woman stunned people online after sharing her skin transformation, crediting sugar-free habits, hydration, and workouts. She showed before-and-after photos showing a slimmer face and improved skin.

Source: Briefly News