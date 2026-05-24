A Johannesburg content creator shared a plug for cheap kitchenware and crockery sets

The store caters to everyone, from home cooks to catering businesses and Airbnb hosts

People could not believe the prices and immediately started asking for the address and how to place orders

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A Joburg woman showing off a factory store selling kitchenware. Images: @zuklas11

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman shared a clip walking through Continental China at 2 Webb Road in Jet Park, Boksburg, a factory shop. The store is a ceramic manufacturer and crockery warehouse that she said is perfect for anyone in the catering, events or Airbnb business.

She said the quality is a solid ten out of ten, and the store is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm and on Saturdays from 8:30 am until midday.

She said:

"This is the kind of place that makes your tables look expensive. Gatekeeping this would be selfish of me."

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Inside the store, she found plates starting from R10 each, saucers and teacup saucers from R10 and dinner plates ranging from R10 to R15. There were salt and pepper shakers for R15 each, decorative pieces going for R20 each, cups from R20 each and clearance specials where items go for as little as R10.

The store carries everything from plain white sets to patterned pieces, oval and square serving dishes, bowls, platters and a wide range of serving pieces in different sizes.

Why crockery quality matters for catering and events

For anyone running a catering business, an Airbnb or planning events, having good crockery that lasts is important.

Cheap pieces that chip easily cost more in the long run because you keep replacing them. One person confirmed that Continental China supplies several franchise restaurants and hotels, and that plates bought there have lasted years without chipping.

Finding a supplier that gives you both the look and the durability at a price that does not eat into your bank account is exactly what the catering world needs.

Continental China is located at 2 Webb Road, Jet Park, Boksburg. The phone number is 011 397 6160. It is closed on Sundays.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA is interested in the crockery and kitchenware plug

People were interested in the store shared on the TikTok page, while others recommended it for the quality of the products sold there:

@kirstykym joked:

"My biggest red flag is that I will spend R350 in petrol getting there to save R50 on plates 😂"

@continentalchinajhb wrote:

"Hi guys, hope you're all well. My name is Kelly, and I am currently running the shop."

@carminiwildfliwer asked:

"Where's Jet Park?"

@madamshongz said:

"Thank you for the plug, you are so generous, my sweetness. May you stay blessed 😇"

@joe35781 confirmed:

"The prices and quality are good. They supply most franchise restaurants and hotels. We bought plates here and used them for years with no chipping."

@1theyallknowme1 asked:

"Like eating in a side plate, what is the purpose of such a big rim?"

A factory store in Johannesburg. Images: @zuklas11v

Source: TikTok

More on affordable SA shopping finds

Briefly News recently reported on JET dropping a winter clothing range that won SA's approval.

recently reported on JET dropping a winter clothing range that won SA's approval. A Johannesburg woman found two pairs of winter boots for under R300 each while the store was running a four-for-three deal.

A TikToker compared the price gap between Zara and Shein winter jackets, and the difference had shoppers interested.

Source: Briefly News