A Johannesburg woman shared her shopping haul after walking into PQ Clothing who has a four-for-three sale

She found two beautiful pairs of black boots, with each pair priced under R300

People were interested, and many asked for the location as they too wanted to take advantage of the sale

A Joburg woman showing off a pair of boots. Images: @michal_naidoo

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg fashion content creator, @michal_naidoo, shared her shopping haul video on 19 May 2026 after her stop at PQ Clothing in Randburg. She went in with no plans to buy anything but came out with two pairs of boots and more. The store was running a buy-three-get-one-free deal at the time. The boots were priced at around R260 each.

The first was a pair of suede calf-high boots with a heel she said she completely fell for. The second was a pleather pair with a buckle detail and a peekaboo style around the heel. Both could work well with smart casual and formal looks.

Why are boots the must-have item this winter?

Boot season in South Africa arrives with the cold fronts, and this year is no different. Winter boots are not just about style. They keep feet warm, protect against wet pavements and work as a statement piece that pulls a whole outfit together.

Suede and leather boots go well with jeans, knitwear and coats. This makes them one of the most versatile things to buy heading into the colder months. Finding a pair that looks good and does not cost a fortune is the goal for most shoppers. At under R300, both pairs from Michal's haul sit well within reach for most budgets.

Where is the clothing store situated?

PQ Clothing Outlet is based at Heathway Square in Randburg and is open seven days a week, from 9 am on weekdays and with shorter hours on weekends.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA interested in Joburg woman's winter boots plug

Shoppers loved all that TikToker @michal_naidoo showed and wanted to get their hands on the shoes as well:

@kurtney__d said:

"R260 for boots!? Where is this!! Love everything!"

@loretta.naidoo01 asked:

"Hey girl, where is PQ situated? Is there one in Durban?"

@ladydi8447 said:

"How do I unsee this video because now I am running to PQ 🫣🙃"

@username122222444 noted:

"Wasn't that four for three weeks ago? They do it often to clear stock."

@jozibargainfinder said:

"PQ Clothing has such nice boots, and they are durable. My pair of boots with PQ is going for its second winter 😁"

A woman carrying two shopping bags. mages: @michal_naidoo

Source: TikTok

More affordable fashion finds in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Centurion woman who found Zara items selling for less than R500.

recently reported on a Centurion woman who found Zara items selling for less than R500. A KZN woman shared a store plug at Westwood Mall in Westville, where branded clothing, shoes and handbags are going for up to 50% off.

JET dropped a winter clothing range that got people talking for a reason that had nothing to do with the price.

Source: Briefly News