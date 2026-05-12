“It’s Cheap”: KZN Woman Shares Branded Clothing Store Plug In Westville
- A KwaZulu-Natal woman shared a video walking through a store at Westwood Mall in Westville, Durban, where branded items are going for a fraction of their usual prices
- The store stocks clothing, shoes, handbags, bedding, perfumes and kiddie items for men, women and children, with discounts ranging from 20% to 50% off
- People asked for directions and taxi routes, and others wished the store had an online shop for those too far to visit
A shopping plug out of Westville, Durban, had many interested. TikToker @siweh_ndz shared a clip on 9 May 2026, walking through Global Premium Outlet, known as GPO, at Westwood Mall. The store is on the top floor of Saxony Westwood Mall, opposite Mr Price, and it opened in late 2025.
In the clip, she walks through the store showing rack after rack of branded items at discounted prices, with a comment that summed up the vibe perfectly:
"I'd say run to the store, but we're kind of unfit, so let's walk but faster."
The range is wide. Zara shoes that were going for R900 are now at R450. Armani Exchange sweaters and sweatpants were also on sale. Aldo shoes are sitting at R495. Karl Lagerfeld handbags are going for R290. Fabiani sandals are 20% off. Zara jerseys are at R400, and jeans are available too. Perfumes from well-known brands are going for as little as R120 to R129. There's also bedding, scatter cushions, throw pillows, towels and comforters with discounts of up to 30% off.
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Beyond clothing, GPO carries a solid range of homeware and lifestyle products. Ethnic scatter cushion covers are two for R250, the Cenini Hotel Collection towels are at 30% off, and the comforter range also has deals running. For the little ones, Guess kiddie outfits are available alongside other branded children's clothing. The store covers men, women and babies, making it a solid one-stop shop for anyone looking to stretch their budget across the family.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
KZN loves the GPO clothing store plug
The comments on @siweh_ndz's TikTok page showed just how interested shoppers were:
@buhle.mthimkhuluu wrote:
"Ok delete this video sengibonile 😭😭😭"
@MaBrownC asked:
"Anybody know where the taxis to Westwood are taken from town?"
@user23110148407365 said:
"Directions, please."
@Mihle wrote:
"Sicela iRunner, we are in Johannesburg."
@Agni Dev said:
"Looks great. Only problem is that it's in Westwood."
@sheleni wrote:
"I wish they had an online store for us who are too far. Thank you for the plug."
More SA shopping plugs
- Briefly News reported on a Centurion outlet stocking full Zara ranges for less than R500, leaving many planning weekend trips to the store.
- PEP quietly started selling Bafana Bafana T-shirt replicas for R99, and the TikTok plug that followed sent South Africans rushing to their nearest store.
- A new online grocery store launched in South Africa and has already saved shoppers close to R4,000,000, but the details about who is placing the most orders came as a surprise to many.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za