A KwaZulu-Natal woman shared a video walking through a store at Westwood Mall in Westville, Durban, where branded items are going for a fraction of their usual prices

The store stocks clothing, shoes, handbags, bedding, perfumes and kiddie items for men, women and children, with discounts ranging from 20% to 50% off

People asked for directions and taxi routes, and others wished the store had an online shop for those too far to visit

A young woman from KZN. Images: @siweh_ndz

Source: TikTok

A shopping plug out of Westville, Durban, had many interested. TikToker @siweh_ndz shared a clip on 9 May 2026, walking through Global Premium Outlet, known as GPO, at Westwood Mall. The store is on the top floor of Saxony Westwood Mall, opposite Mr Price, and it opened in late 2025.

In the clip, she walks through the store showing rack after rack of branded items at discounted prices, with a comment that summed up the vibe perfectly:

"I'd say run to the store, but we're kind of unfit, so let's walk but faster."

The range is wide. Zara shoes that were going for R900 are now at R450. Armani Exchange sweaters and sweatpants were also on sale. Aldo shoes are sitting at R495. Karl Lagerfeld handbags are going for R290. Fabiani sandals are 20% off. Zara jerseys are at R400, and jeans are available too. Perfumes from well-known brands are going for as little as R120 to R129. There's also bedding, scatter cushions, throw pillows, towels and comforters with discounts of up to 30% off.

Beyond clothing, GPO carries a solid range of homeware and lifestyle products. Ethnic scatter cushion covers are two for R250, the Cenini Hotel Collection towels are at 30% off, and the comforter range also has deals running. For the little ones, Guess kiddie outfits are available alongside other branded children's clothing. The store covers men, women and babies, making it a solid one-stop shop for anyone looking to stretch their budget across the family.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

KZN loves the GPO clothing store plug

The comments on @siweh_ndz's TikTok page showed just how interested shoppers were:

@buhle.mthimkhuluu wrote:

"Ok delete this video sengibonile 😭😭😭"

@MaBrownC asked:

"Anybody know where the taxis to Westwood are taken from town?"

@user23110148407365 said:

"Directions, please."

@Mihle wrote:

"Sicela iRunner, we are in Johannesburg."

@Agni Dev said:

"Looks great. Only problem is that it's in Westwood."

@sheleni wrote:

"I wish they had an online store for us who are too far. Thank you for the plug."

A woman entering the GPO store in KZN. Images: @siweh_ndz

Source: TikTok

More SA shopping plugs

Source: Briefly News