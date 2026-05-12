A creative known as Boxer Minaj posted a Top Billing presenter audition video, leaving many convinced the role had already been filled

The audition was filmed at a guest house in Mapetla, Soweto, and Boxer moved through it like a seasoned television presenter

People shared that they were ready to start paying their TV licences again if Top Billing gave Boxer the role

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Boxer Minaj is showing off beautiful dresses. Images: @keigo.minaj

Source: TikTok

A Soweto content creator and designer known as Boxer Minaj has set the internet ablaze with an audition video for the Top Billing Presenter Search 2026 that people are calling the real deal. @keigo.minaj posted the clip on 11 May 2026, dressed in a gold mini dress with matching heels and hair flowing down the back. The fashionista walked through a stunning guest house in Mapetla, Soweto, just as though the cameras had always been rolling.

The video opened with Boxer setting the scene:

"In tonight's episode of Top Billing, we will be exploring a guest house that has incredible views, sitting on 2,100 square feet of land, privately situated in the township of Soweto in Mapetla. My name is Boxer Minaj and I am your host."

From there, Boxer moved through the property with ease, pointing out the glass-walled detached house, the conference hall, the water feature, the minimalist pool and the Zen garden.

The VIP lounge also got a special look, from the black, gold, blue, and silver colour palette to the view through the sliding doors overlooking Mapetla. The bathroom, the kitchenette and the iconic chair in the corner all made the cut, too. It was brilliant.

About the Top Billing presenter search

Top Billing, the long-running SABC3 lifestyle show produced by Cardova Media, announced an open presenter search in April 2026. Auditions are open to anyone 18 and older who is legally entitled to work in South Africa. To enter, applicants need to post a video on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or X using the hashtags #TopBillingPresenterSearch and #TopBillingAudition and tagging @TopBillingTV and @SABC3.

The search runs until 30 June 2026, with in-person audition rounds provisionally planned for July and August 2026.

Boxer Minaj is no stranger to putting on a show. The creative regularly designs clothing from recycled materials, including plastic bags and repurposed fabrics. After the items are completed, Boxer walks a makeshift runway at home and has hosted mock award ceremonies with the kind of polish that most people spend years training for.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves Boxer Minaj's Top Billing audition video

People praised the TikToker @keigo.minaj, saying they were fully invested:

@zonke141 wrote:

"If Top Billing would give you a chance, it would be a game changer, we would even pay those TV licences..."

@amo_mathebe said:

"Top Billing better not fumble this one! 👍🏽🔥🔥"

@provenciaga0 added:

"Nobody speaking about the..."

@thandazo.mokoena0 agreed:

"Bonang was found shaking."

@ephinaellen said:

"We are going back to watching SABC3 angithi guys? Wishing you the best."

@derealnesss noted:

"Real estate, hosting, commentating, advertising, you can do literally whatever you want."

@unfilteredgossip_ asked:

"Why are you so fast?"

@lebohangsello wrote:

"Wena my baby, this job is for you, hle 🥰"

Boxer Minaj is showing off the guest house in Johannesburg. Images: @keigo.minaj

Source: TikTok

More stories on the Top Billing presenter search

Briefly News reported on South Africans reacting to Top Billing's return to SABC3 after nearly five years, and not everyone was impressed by the first guests the show chose to feature.

reported on South Africans reacting to Top Billing's return to SABC3 after nearly five years, and not everyone was impressed by the first guests the show chose to feature. A Zimbabwe-born TikToker's audition video sparked a fierce debate about whether local talent should be prioritised for South African television roles.

Another audition video went viral for very different reasons, with many sharing their thoughts about whether the person who submitted it was ready for the role.

Source: Briefly News