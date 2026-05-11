Top Billing announced that anyone interested in being a presenter on the show could audition, and South Africans did not disappoint

Social media was abuzz with videos of people auditioning for the presenter search, and one woman stood out with her attempt

South Africans did not hold back as they shared honest thoughts on a woman who tried her best to qualify as a Top Billing presenter

The iconic lifestyle TV show topic is due to make an epic return to TV. In the meantime, the casting call to identify the next Top Billing presenter was put out, and members of the public entered.

A woman's 'Top Billing' audition made waves on social media. Image: @katekanichauke2

Source: UGC

A video surfaced on social media on 9 May 2026 for various people sharing their auditions for the Top Billing spot. A woman sparked debate on whether she would suit the Top Billing presenter role.

A video by @katekanichauke2 made rounds and caught the internet's attention. A lady who stole the show was wearing a green and black ensemble, and her video made the rounds all over social media. Another viral post was criticising interested candidates for doing their auditions in hoodies and other casual clothing. Watch the clip of her controversial audition below:

SA split over 'Top Billing' presenter search

Viewers were honest as they shared their thoughts on the woman's audition. South Africans flooded the comments with construction criticism. Read the comments below:

'Top Billing' will return to SABC 3 and a presenter search is underway. Image: Kaboompic / Pexels

Source: UGC

Lamiez Holworthy Dj applauded the audition:

"I love your confidence ma’am! Keep practising, try reading l different scripts, do it in front of a mirror. Watch more of your favourite presenters. You’ll be surprised by the results. ❤️ "

AltihaJase🦋 said:

"People can’t even dream big because someone will always feel the need to make them feel unworthy. Mina, I’m rooting for you mama ,keep going ❤️"

Tumi Ndaba🎙️ wrote:

"I admire your courage and determination. You took the chance and risked everything while others criticised and mocked you, yet they remained inactive in pursuing their own dreams."

bella_tsofela slammed haters:

"Why are you guys so mean?😔 She woke up and TRIED. She put herself out there, which is far more than what some of you can dream of doing. Niya bhora shame🫩 anyway, I’m proud of you, stranger.✨🌸🩷"

Christopher Cucumber added:

"Applying to be CEO of Transnet with my matric certificate."

Tamara Magwashu wrote:

"I just want to applaud you for having the courage to put yourself out there and try. That alone deserves respect. So many people carry dreams quietly because fear stops them before they even begin, but YOU gave yourself a chance."

Zim TikToker criticised after auditioning for 'Top Billing'

Briefly News previously reported that Zimbabwe-born South Africa-based TikToker Ndoyisile Ndumiso Sibindi courted the ire of netizens after auditioning for the popular SABC3 lifestyle programme Top Billing.

Top Billing returned to the small screen after a seven-year hiatus to mixed reviews. While former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi joined Top Billing as a presenter, the search is officially on to find the next host of the iconic lifestyle show.

Source: Briefly News