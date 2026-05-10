A woman posted a TikTok video telling others that she was officially leaving her job by force

The lady shared the heartfelt post letting people know that she was officially bidding her workplace goodbye

South Africans were touched after the woman shared the circumstances that led her to not having a job anymore

In a post on TikTok, a woman showed the last moment she would ever go to work. The woman touched people after she revealed that she was let go from her way of making a living.

A woman working at a large grocery store was fired. Image: @asamkelovellem

Source: TikTok

Many online users were moved by the details that the woman shared about her workplace. In the video posted on 22 April 2026, the lady showed she had a good working relationship with her colleagues.

In a video on TikTok by @asamkelovellem a woman announced that she was officially a former employee of one of South Africa's largest grocery stores. Her caption details that she was saying farewell to her colleagues after she got fired. She alleged that a case of missing R700 cost her a job. Watch the video of the woman saying goodbye to her colleagues below:

SA support former employee

Many people felt that the video of the woman was touching. Online users flooded the comment section with enouraging message while others shared having a similar experience. Read the comments below:

Other former retail workers shared their experiences also losing their jobs. Image: Tangjingao / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mike wished the woman well:

"GOD is going to open more doors for you..I was dismissed in 2015, but today I'm at a much better place.GOD is good all the time."

lindiweradebe10 added to the well-wishes:

"May God open bigger doors for you, baby girl. Akuphelanga, you are free from oppression and all the best baby girl 😘"

Sanele Precious Nkosi wrote:

"You are strong, I couldn't even speak ngavele ngaphuma without saying anything to anyone🤣🤣"

politix101 added:

"This happened to my daughter a few years ago. Today, uyazisebenzela. She never looked back. This may pave the way for another opportunity for you. Don't lose hope."

Mbela wrote:

"Behind that smile is a very heavy heart and tears but you must know one thing God is not stupid uyayazi into enkulu akubekele yona,cry but uthule tuu."

zandie452 alsoo shared her experience:

"I work at a bottle store n we're always short sometimes even with a R1000 or more. We don't get fired, but they take money from our pay."

Janyck Mopp added:

"I was short with R80 about 22 years ago and got fired. From there I grew in so many jobs, don't even worry. They are so strict with shortages, they should be more strict with how long their queues are. It's pathetic."

Other Briefly News stories about jobs

A woman posted a TikTok video where she celebrated finally quitting her toxic job.

South Africans were delighted by a TikTok video of a woman who saved herself from unemployment by starting her own business.

People were fascinated by a woman who shared that she quit her high-paying job to pursue her own dreams.

Source: Briefly News