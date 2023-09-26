Venessa Bayeni, a South African woman, resigned from her stable and well-paying job to focus on her furniture business

Bayeni posted a video on social media showing her last day at work, saying goodbye to her emotional colleagues, and having a party with them afterwards.

SA netizens congratulated Bayeni on her bold move and wished her well in her future endeavours

A South African woman took to social media to share that she was resigning from her stable and well-paying 9-5 job to focus on her furniture business.

A Mzansi woman resigned from a stable job that pays R40k to focus on her business. Image:@venessabay/TikTok, @venessa_bayeni/Instagram

Source: TikTok

Woman makes bold decision to leave job that pays R40K monthly

Venessa Bayeni (@venessabay) posted a video driving her sleek Mercedes-Benz to her last day at work at a company that paid her over R40 000 a month.

The video shows her arriving at work and saying her goodbyes to her emotional colleagues who were sad to see her leave.

She also shows how she had a party with her colleagues after work. Venessa expressed her gratitude for having worked for a great company with such lovely people and thanked them for showing up for her on her last day.

When you leave a stable job, you are giving up a guaranteed paycheck. This can be a risky move, especially if you do not have a lot of savings or other financial resources to support yourself and your family.

Despite the risks, many people choose to leave their stable jobs to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams, and Venessa is no different.

Netizens congratulate woman on her resignation

Venessa's online friends responded with congratulatory messages and supportive words, wishing her well in her future endeavours.

Millicent Nompumelelo Sibiya commented:

"Watching this, and I just handed in my resignation yesterday, too . All the best."

phumlasharonmzime said:

"uJehova akubusise sthandwa sami."

Rethabile said:

"What a bold move. God's got you. Best of luck Vee."

Zama1899 replied:

"Waze wamuhle all the best sisi cela ngthathe phela ngzosebenza nawe ."

I am Ms B Daniel wrote:

"I wish I had guts like you. The way I am so drained of my work and the toxic environmentall the best, Queen."

user5756862880238 commented:

"Private company yooo ngaze ngafisa ukusebenza khona❤❤all the best to you girl."

WendyShezz said:

"This is my dream company, guys how to apply. What are the requirements nje wow, I heard there's money lapha."

Source: Briefly News