A stunning lady shared her weight loss journey, and people online were astonished by the results

The TikTok video gained massive attraction on social media, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The hun clip sparked comments from viewers who were both impressed and struggling with their weight loss journeys

A young South African woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.

A South African lady unveiled her weight loss journey in a TikTok video.

Woman shows off her weight loss journey

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @anittanxusa shared her incredible journey of losing weight, and the young hun flexed her new body on the video platform. @anittanxusa unveiled an image of herself before losing weight, she then revealed in her clip that she used to weigh 108kgs.

She unveiled a video of herself in her new figure as the footage continued. @anittanxusa stated that she now weighs 85kg.

Take a look at the woman's weight loss transformation below:

Netizens were impressed with the lady weight loss video

The clip grabbed the attention of many people on social media, generating many views, thousands of likes, and comments on TikTok. Online users gushed over the stunner's body while others asked her to share her tips.

NonhleCele said:

"Before and after, equally stunning."

Debbie-Thato Nkosi added:

"You look awesome on both."

Mandio120 commented:

"My gosh you look amazing on both pics, I. Any wait to start?"

Zoe Mtila gushed over the hun, saying:

"I love that either way you are slaying!!!"

Tharadi was impressed:

"Great transformation! Can we get tips from winter - the struggle is real."

Athuleleni Mangesi was amazed by the stunner's new body, adding:

"You look sooo GOOD ntombi."

Nala said:

"Sana you’ve done so so well! Well done, ntombi."

