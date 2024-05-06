A stunning lady shared her weight loss journey, and people online were astonished by the results

In the TikTok video, the woman revealed her secret to her weight loss and netizens were amazed

The stunner clip sparked comments from viewers who were both impressed and struggling with their weight loss journeys

A young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.

A lady wowed social media users with her weight loss journey in a TikTok video. Image: @simplyjann

Source: TikTok

Woman impressive online community with her weight loss journey

TikTok user @simplyjann took on an incredible journey of losing weight, and the young lady flexed her new body on the video platform. @simplyjann shared a video of herself looking fit and healthy. In the clip, she first shows herself after and before losing weight.

@simplyjann revealed in her TikTok caption that intermittent fasting was a "life saver."

Take a look at the young hun's weight loss journey in the clip below:

Netizens were impressed with the lady weight loss video

The clip gained a massive attraction on social media, generating many views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok. People reacted to the woman's video and thanked her for sharing her tips, while others shared their struggles with losing weight.

Sparklez said:

"You look good. How long did it take you to achieve this please."

Annettah added:

"Wow, this is so beautiful. Please, how long did u do this for? And u saw the result."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"This is a 6-month progress. Lost 7kg first month, 13kg in 2 months, 17kg in 3 months, 21kg in 4 months, 24kg in 5 months, 30kg in 6 months."

Thulisa 22 shared:

"It’s excellent! That’s how I lose weight: no breakfast, coffee in the morning, eat a big healthy lunch around 1 or 2, no supper, just a snack, and tea at night. Water in between, decrease your sugar…"

