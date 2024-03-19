A young woman shared her weight loss journey, and people online were astonished by the results

The video gathered over 19 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform

The lady's clip sparked comments from viewers who were both impressed and struggling with their weight loss journeys

A young woman posted an inspiring TikTok video showing her weight loss transformation.

A young woman shared her extraordinary weight loss journey, which went viral on TikTok. Image: @aem.x

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off weight loss

@aem.x posted an image of herself before her weight loss journey. The young woman was dressed in a yellow dress and appeared to be a bridesmaid in the photo she shared on TikTok. As the clip continued, she unveiled her gradual weight loss journey, and people were amazed by the final results. Ladies camped in her comments section inquiring about her secret to losing weight.

The young stunner's video captured the attention of many people online as it generated over 19 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People were impressed by @aem.x's weight loss journey

Social media users reacted to the video by asking about how @aem.x managed to lose, while others shared their struggles and asked the young woman for tips.

Sierra said:

"Number one tip for weight loss, anyone I'm drawing."

Shadow wrote:

"This was all I needed to see to start my weight loss journey. I’m beautiful now, but I can’t wait to see the weight loss glow up on me."

Yufenyuyrelindis added:

"I started my weight loss journey like 6 days ago and have already lost 3kg, and I was so shocked."

Kari gushed over the woman, saying:

"You did that, mama."

Emina e commented:

"You were beautiful before, and you are now."

User simply said:

"It’s the discipline for me, you’re amazing!"

