One South African lady beamed with pride as she flexed her achievement for the world to see.

A lady revealed her achievement on social media, and South Africans were proud.

Source: Instagram

KZN woman makes it to Oxford University

A lady who goes by the social media handle Theshaya Naidoo. She shared her latest win, and South Africans could not be prouder.

Taking to her LinkedIn account, the woman revealed that she recently presented her research at Oxford, the world's top university. Theshaya Naidoo expressed in her caption saying:

"Standing on the shoulders of the mother, her strength, sacrifices and prayers. Thank You Mamma. We Made it."

The young lady's achievement touched and impressed the online community, and the post became a hit on LinkedIn, generating many likes and comments.

Take a look at the lady's post.

Mzansi netizens share in the woman's excitement

South Africans were happy for Theshaya NaidooTheshaya Naidoo's success as they flooded the comments section, showering her with heartwarming messages.

Alecia Naidoo said:

"Well done. This is amazing, wishing you many more opportunities and achievements."

Nadia Anjapan added:

"That’s amazing! Congratulations on the achievement."

Gisele Chloe Lavita expressed:

"Soo impressive! I’m so proud of you xx"

Kelisha Pandaram commented:

"This is remarkable well done."

Zinhle Koza simply said:

"Incredible! Congratulations Theshaya!"

