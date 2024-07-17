A lady unveiled meals for the whole month that cost her R500, and people were left with mixed reaction

In the footage, she flexed all three different meals with prices, and the clip went viral online

South African netizens reacted to the hun's video as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts

One woman in Mzansi caused a huge stir online after she showcased her three-day meals from Shoprite for R500.

A South African lady unveiled her R500 meals for the whole month from Shoprite in a TikTok video. Image: @tshudu_t

Woman shows off her R500 meals for the whole month

A stunner helped many South African people save a few coins in this shaky economy. The hun shared a video on TikTok showcasing the meals that last her a month for only R500.

The babe, who goes by the social media handle @tshudu_t, went on to unveil a sandwich that cost R5. She then showcased pap and beans already made, samp and achaar, samp and cabbage and meal rice gravy, all priced at R5 each.

Although some were thankful for the hun's plug, many could not help but point out the negative side of these meals in the comments. The clip captured many's attention and clocked loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts with mixed reactions

The woman's three-day meals did not convince social media users, who flocked to the comments section to call it out for not being "trustworthy."

Slakes said:

"Never, sickness fela, Shoprite can't trust at all."

SSimons wrote:

"It can never be me shem."

BelovedandChosen expressed:

"That pap and beans look dangerous babes."

Mervin890224 shared:

"Bro, surviving is winning... remember that. don't, let the rich people in the comments complicate your strategy."

MNCS01 was concerned:

"But Sisi are you eating healthy?"

Tk shared:

"Samp and atchaar? The way you'll get malnutrition?"

