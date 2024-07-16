Scammers claiming to be part of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) sent a woman a text stating she could get her refund

The TikTok clip gained a massive attraction on social media, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

South Africans reacted to the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One young woman in Mzansi took to social media to showcase a text she received allegedly from the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

A lady showed off a text she received in a TikTok video. Image: @luthandolwenkosi.

Source: TikTok

Scammers claiming to be SARS send woman text for refund

A lady who goes by TikTok handle @luthandolwenkosi shared a text on the video platform. The text says the woman is "eligible" for a refund of R18652.86. The text further instructed @luthandolwenkosi to visit a link provided in the SMS to claim her money.

However, @luthandolwenkosi says that she has never worked a day in her life, so how could this text be, in fact, accurate? While taking to her TikTok caption, the stunner said the following:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Next thing 5 years later, I'll be owing SARS 10 million."

The clip went on to become a hit on social media, garnering over 617K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weigh in on the woman's claims

Some social media users were shocked that the woman received such a text, while others could point out straight it was not SARS but scammers who were trying to swindle the lady's money.

Adnaya_yeya expressed:

"SARS would never send a text like that."

Zoe Raps added:

"But sars messages don't look that plain."

Kelly wrote:

"I got this same message with the same amount."

Gugu Madonsela shared:

"I also received an sms like that, and they want a credit card. That's when I knew kunuka fish la."

Lebzadegirl commented:

"The contact number is not make sure."

SA woman hunts down scammer in TikTok video, demands money back

Briefly, News previously reported that a woman was on a hunt to track down a scammer. The disgruntled customer bought corsets from a woman in Centurion but never received the order.

The self-assured shopper revealed she bought corsets on Instagram and was redirected to a website where she needed to confirm her credit card details. After the payment was made, @somdanger_the_pitbull was ghosted, and the page was deleted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News