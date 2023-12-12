A woman, @somdanger_the_pitbull, tracked down a scammer who sold her corsets but never delivered

In the TikTok video, @somdanger_the_pitbull can be heard respectfully demanding her money back

The clip ended with the woman reimbursed and South Africans showed her love

Online scammers beware, @somdanger_the_pitbull doesn’t come to play. The disgruntled customer bought corsets from a woman in Centurion but never received the order.

Screenshots of @somdanger_the_pitbull confronting an alleged scammer. Image: @somdanger_the_pitbull.

Source: TikTok

@somdanger_the_pitbull is living up to her TikTok handle. In a video, which has over 20,000 views and counting, the fiery woman detailed her experience with an online scammer.

Woman gets blocked after making a payment online

The self-assured shopper revealed she bought corsets on Instagram and was redirected to a website where she needed to confirm her credit card details.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

After the payment was made, @somdanger_the_pitbull was ghosted and the page deleted.

She wrote on TikTok:

"So I ordered corsets via Instagram, I was redirected to a website where I confirmed my credit card, this one also had a boutique in Centurion, never been there obviously, order was supposed to be sent in 30 days. Gwiqiqi no response, I am blocked everywhere, Insta page deleted and webpage offline. I tracked her down and shw paid my chankura."

@somdanger_the_pitbull added she was ready to get the alleged scammer's home demolished if she didn't pay up:

"She has no title deed izadikika Lesedi municipality is on her. I will push until I see a tlb demolishing her house if I don't get my money. "

South Africans applaud woman for tracking down scammer

The video shows @somdanger_the_pitbull arriving at the home of the alleged scammer. The betrayed shopper firmly, but calmy, demanded her money back. The clip ends with @somdanger_the_pitbull counting her money.

@somdanger_the_pitbull's post has over 20,000 views and people hailed her a hero in the comment section.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions the video received.

@praise was impressed by how @somdanger_the_pitbull handled the situation:

"Ma'am woow am proud to see my fellow woman angry but still soo respectful wow ngiyakuthanda."

@Zen-Zinto commented:

"I must try to control my temper be mad and calm ngoba hheyi bengiyombulisa sengimklinya demanding my money"

@Chants is proud, writing:

"Well done glad you found her and got your money back ..she stepped on the wrong toes ."

@Mbhonoza ka Gogo95❤️ thinks her name suits her:

"The Pitbull madoda‍♀️"

@scorpio diva agrees with @Mbhonoza ka Gogo95:

"it's the your name for me SomDANGER thePITBULL and how its written madam took a huge risk yooh!"

Check the video below:

Scammers are unfortunetly everywhere. Briefly News previously reported four women from KwaZulu-Natal fell victim to an elaborate scam by a man pretending to be an airline pilot.

The women were swindled out of almost R100 000 in the scam that started with Facebook requests.

The man would pretend to send a package containing money and gifts, then ask for money to get the package cleared by customs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News