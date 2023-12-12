Global site navigation

SA Woman Hunts Down Scammer in TikTok Video, Demands Money Back and Earns Netizens' Respect
SA Woman Hunts Down Scammer in TikTok Video, Demands Money Back and Earns Netizens' Respect

by  Maryn Blignaut
  • A woman, @somdanger_the_pitbull, tracked down a scammer who sold her corsets but never delivered
  • In the TikTok video, @somdanger_the_pitbull can be heard respectfully demanding her money back
  • The clip ended with the woman reimbursed and South Africans showed her love

Online scammers beware, @somdanger_the_pitbull doesn’t come to play. The disgruntled customer bought corsets from a woman in Centurion but never received the order.

A woman, @somdanger_the_pitbull, tracked down a scammer
Screenshots of @somdanger_the_pitbull confronting an alleged scammer. Image: @somdanger_the_pitbull.
Source: TikTok

@somdanger_the_pitbull is living up to her TikTok handle. In a video, which has over 20,000 views and counting, the fiery woman detailed her experience with an online scammer.

Woman gets blocked after making a payment online

The self-assured shopper revealed she bought corsets on Instagram and was redirected to a website where she needed to confirm her credit card details.

After the payment was made, @somdanger_the_pitbull was ghosted and the page deleted.

She wrote on TikTok:

"So I ordered corsets via Instagram, I was redirected to a website where I confirmed my credit card, this one also had a boutique in Centurion, never been there obviously, order was supposed to be sent in 30 days. Gwiqiqi no response, I am blocked everywhere, Insta page deleted and webpage offline. I tracked her down and shw paid my chankura."

@somdanger_the_pitbull added she was ready to get the alleged scammer's home demolished if she didn't pay up:

"She has no title deed izadikika Lesedi municipality is on her. I will push until I see a tlb demolishing her house if I don't get my money. "

South Africans applaud woman for tracking down scammer

The video shows @somdanger_the_pitbull arriving at the home of the alleged scammer. The betrayed shopper firmly, but calmy, demanded her money back. The clip ends with @somdanger_the_pitbull counting her money.

@somdanger_the_pitbull's post has over 20,000 views and people hailed her a hero in the comment section.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions the video received.

@praise was impressed by how @somdanger_the_pitbull handled the situation:

"Ma'am woow am proud to see my fellow woman angry but still soo respectful wow ngiyakuthanda."

@Zen-Zinto commented:

"I must try to control my temper be mad and calm ngoba hheyi bengiyombulisa sengimklinya demanding my money"

@Chants is proud, writing:

"Well done glad you found her and got your money back ..she stepped on the wrong toes ."

@Mbhonoza ka Gogo95❤️ thinks her name suits her:

"The Pitbull madoda‍♀️"

@scorpio diva agrees with @Mbhonoza ka Gogo95:

"it's the your name for me SomDANGER thePITBULL and how its written madam took a huge risk yooh!"

Check the video below:

4 Women from KwaZulu-Natal swindled out of R97 000 in romance scam

Scammers are unfortunetly everywhere. Briefly News previously reported four women from KwaZulu-Natal fell victim to an elaborate scam by a man pretending to be an airline pilot.

The women were swindled out of almost R100 000 in the scam that started with Facebook requests.

The man would pretend to send a package containing money and gifts, then ask for money to get the package cleared by customs.

Source: Briefly News

