A South African boy got a disastrous haircut from his "broke" aunt that he will never forget in his life

The woman used Sunlight soap and a shaving blade to remove the hair on the sides and back of the head

The video showing the hair transformation dropped jaws on TikTok and got negative reviews

A young boy's haircut was a hot topic on social media. The self-proclaimed broke aunt decided to give her nephew an inexpensive makeover.

She only used a green bar of Sunlight soap and a shaving blade to trim the boy's hair.

Haircut fails to impress

The footage of the DIY haircut was posted by @moncho04092 on TikTok. It received over 50,000 views within a day.

However, the clip failed to win the hearts of netizens, as laughter and critics emerged from all corners of Mzansi, dragging the aunt for the botched hair job.

Aunt faces backlash for DIY haircut

The disastrous DIY haircut triggered hilarious criticism from viewers, with many offering to pay for a professional fix.

TikTok users drag broke aunt

Critics didn't hold back in the comments as they dragged the aunt for ruining the boy's hair.

@Puleng said:

"He's even smiling, it seems like he's happy with his new haircut. "

@TeeKay.eth wrote:

"This is how people broke our esteem we thought they would boost them. We smiled through shame and they laughed at us. Eish."

@TshiamoBontleNdebe posted:

" Justice for that boy. Ke abuse that one."

@MarvinOptimus mentioned:

"This is why parents are partly responsible for kids being laughed at and sidelined at school."

@Amo_pipito said:

"Aowa can I pay for his haircut. "

@Someonessays commented:

"A for effort ngoba ay! "

@MsOnka added:

"Bathong rakgadi."

@lucasK said:

"That's why bare ba loya."

Woman shows off razor haircut on TikTok

In another article, Briefly News reported that one woman's razor haircut has become the centre of attention, stirring up a mix of reactions on TikTok.

In a video, the lady proudly showed her bold new look and praised her hair stylist for delivering exactly what she had envisioned.

