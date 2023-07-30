A woman raved about her new razor-cut hairstyle, and the video sparked heated reactions on social media

The lady is seen in a TikTok video thanking her stylist for fulfilling her vision and making her look good

South Africans on the social media platform were not feeling the look, and they were not shy about their opinions in the comments

A video of a woman's haircut went viral. Image: @midah045

One woman's razor haircut has become the centre of attention, stirring up a mix of reactions on TikTok.

Mzansi woman rocks edgy pixie cut in TikTok video

In a video, the lady @midah045 proudly showed her bold new look and praised her hair stylist for delivering exactly what she had envisioned.

She said she had no complaints about spending R 500 on the hairstyle, and expressed her satisfaction.

Video of bold hairstyle gets tongues wagging online

However, not everyone shared her enthusiasm. The unconventional black and maroon synthetic hair drew criticism from many viewers who deemed it old-fashioned.

Many even went so far as to suggest that the woman had fallen victim to a scam. Some TikTokkers found amusement in the situation, comparing the pixie cut to a helmet.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate woman's unique hairstyle

@shelatshwanelomal said:

"As long as you're happy chomi. Mara Tembisa gona we are not coming. Ke 2023 chomi."

@thapeepatience stated:

"Kushoda iGold tooth."

@phae_mot posted:

"The red detail, cherry on top."

@shirleymathabatha added:

"O shota ka all star. Skirt sa danim le golf shirt."

@mohlokoa asked:

"Do we still have ladies who do this kinda hairstyle? Yhoo aowa."

@soflamoeng wrote:

"Ga ole happy re happy sester."

@masego_botlhale commented:

"Artificial lawn."

@mabokelamapulatracy shared:

"I'm no longer going anywhere, I'm camping gona kamo."

Source: Briefly News