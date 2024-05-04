Former African National Congress (ANC) president Thabo Mbeki has not minced his words when it comes to speaking about MK party leader Jacob Zuma

Mbeki told the media that you can't act the way he acted and hope to maintain an old relationship

The ANC has decided to discipline its former president, Jacob Zuma, over his move to the MK Party

Former ANC President Thabo Mbeki has criticised the actions of his successor, Jacob Zuma. Images: @MYANC/Twitter and Getty Images/Michelly Rall

PRETORIA - Former ANC president Thabo Mbeki has lashed out over the actions of MK party leader Jacob Zuma.

Mbeki calls Zuma out

While campaigning for the ANC in Soshanguve in Pretoria on Friday, Mbeki told reporters that Zuma's actions had broken the relationship with the ruling party.

The ex-leader also supported ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressing confidence that if either of them made mistakes, they would hold each other accountable. However, MK Party leader Zuma emphasised that their camaraderie had dissolved due to his actions.

The comments come after the ANC decided to discipline Zuma over his move to the MK Party. The party is hauling him before a national disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

Mbeki's popularity

The second democratic President oversaw the ANC during its period of highest popularity under democracy. According to eNCA, a poll found Mbeki to be the most liked leader, even after his term was abruptly stopped. The ANC has been using Mbeki on their campaign trail to get more voters.

Netizens laugh

People across South Africa have weighed in on the divide between the ANC and its former leader, Jacob Zuma. Many believe that Mbeki fears the popularity of Zuma and will stop at nothing to reign him in.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Zakhele Sithole asked:

"What happened to Phalaphala? Because Mbeki was fuming, now is singing a good song."

@Justin SA Phahlane commented:

"At his age, Zuma should stay home and enjoy his pension fund with his family and grandchildren."

@Luthando Soga said:

"I've lost all my little respect for this madala."

@Mothusi Sebitloane shared:

"I think the AC must be open with the people. Why did they charge Zuma when Zuma joined another political party? I think they are desperate to keep Zuma."

@Noell Bismillah expressed:

"Look how Mbeki the Vultures surround him, that should tell you something."

@Stiga Figo said:

"They failed to fix errors in 30 years."

Thabo Mbeki condemns Jacob Zuma’s alleged role in SARS

In a related story, Briefly News reported that former ANC President Jacob Zuma accused his successor of participating in attempts to weaken the revenue service.

The former leader made the allegations at a 30th democracy celebration in Freedom Park, Pretoria, on 30 April 2024.

Mbeki further likened Msholozi’s actions to those of members who were part of the apartheid system and infiltrated the ANC after 1994.

