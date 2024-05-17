TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic could be the man to replace interim Kaizer Chiefs mentor Cavin Johnson

According to a Briefly News source, Amakhosi officials have offered an interview to the German coach, who has impressed with fifth-placed Galaxy this season

Amakhosi welcomed the news on social media as Chiefs look to end their long wait for a new coach

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is close to being named as the new Kaizer Chiefs coach. Image: seadramovic79

Coach Sead Ramovic is reportedly set for a meeting with Kaizer Chiefs officials as he considers switching from TS Galaxy.

The German coach, who had high praise for Chiefs, could become the new Amakhosi boss after guiding Galaxy to fifth in the PSL.

Sead Ramovic will meet with Kaizer Chiefs

Ramovic could become the new Chiefs coach, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, Ramovic has an interview lined up with the Soweto side, which has set a deadline to name a new coach.

The source said:

“The club has been communicating with a number of coaches in the last few weeks. Ramovic will have an interview with the club soon, but that is all that can be said. There are a lot of things to consider, and Chiefs are determined to make the right choice.”

Amakhosi fans want Ramovic

Chiefs fans have welcomed the news that Ramovic may take over at the Soweto club, as they see the former goalkeeper as a master tactician.

Sbonelo KaGqohomu Cebekhulu is a fan of Ramovic:

“A very good coach, this one. A true tactician.”

Gebengana Hlanga praised Ramovic:

“He is a very good coach, judging by the football his team plays. He only needs quality players.”

Muzie Mzi agrees with the decision:

“Yeah, that’s the best decision. Just give him the documents.”

T Bone Medium Raw thinks Chiefs will be weaker:

“Rhulani will hammer Chiefs each season because this guy is the wrong move.”

SK Dagama is sad:

As a TS Galaxy fan, I am not happy with this because my coach was coming right with TS Galaxy.”

Cavin Johnson has been a downgrade for Kaizer Chiefs, says Eugene Zwane

As reported by Briefly News, former Orlando Pirates player Eugene Zwane said Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson has been a downgrade for the Soweto side.

Zwane said the side was in a better position when his cousin, Arthur, was the coach of the side fighting to finish in the top eight of the PSL.

