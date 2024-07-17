Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana has signed for Tunisian league champions Esperance from PSL side Sekhukhune United

The 24-year-old striker was a target for both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs before deciding to move to Tunisia

Local football fans congratulated Mokwana on social media and wished the player all the best ahead of his debut for the North African giants

Bafana Bafana striker Elias Mokwana has joined Esperance. Image: Billel Bensalem/APP/NurPhoto and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Elias Mokwana has joined Tunisian side Esperance amid interest from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The 24-year-old former Sekhukhune United striker will play in Tunisia next season despite being targeted by Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Elias Mokwana has signed for Esperance

Mokwana's move to Esperance was confirmed in the tweet below:

According to a Goal.com source, Mokwana has accepted the offer from Tunisia and has agreed terms with the North African champions.

The source said:

"The Tunisian champions made a convincing offer for Sekhukhune to part ways with one of their most important players, with the club's hierarchy understood to have always preferred a move abroad for Mokwana over a local switch."

Mokwana's switch to North Africa will come as a blow for Orlando Pirates, who identified the player as a potential replacement for Vincent Pule.

Fans wished Mokwana luck

Local football fans wished Mokwana well on social media, believing that the move would help him develop into a better player.

AL Son Chau-Care says Chiefs missed out:

"Chiefs always miss the target."

Bongani Mgubela noticed something:

"Seems North Africa is becoming our Europe now."

Kholi Mpinga says it is a good move:

"We wish him well; let's hope he will develop further in that tough North African league. This can only be good for Bafana Bafana."

YvesSaint King Tsatsi praised Mokwana:

"Great move, indeed and obviously, the money will be good as well."

Sipho Hlwatika backed the move:

"Our players are starting to spread around Africa."

Peter Hyballa will coach Sekhukhune United next season

As reported by Briefly News, German tactician Peter Hyballa has joined Sekhukhune United as their new head coach.

The PSL side was previously linked with Steve Barker, Gavin Hunt and Steve Komphela before they hired Hyballa to replace Lehlohonolo Seema.

Source: Briefly News