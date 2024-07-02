German coach Peter Hyballa hopes to hit the ground running after joining PSL side Sekhukhune United

The former coach of Dutch side NAC Breda has been welcomed by the PSL side, who were linked with several PSL coaches

Fans took to social media to show their excitement about the arrival of the German coach as they relish the prospect of another European coach in the league

Peter Hyballa cannot wait to get started as Sekhukhune United coach. Image: hyballap

Source: Instagram

Former NAC Breda coach Peter Hyballa has been announced as the new head tactician at PSL side Sekhukhune United.

The German coach joined the Limpopo side after they decided to part ways with Lehlohonolo Seema, while they reportedly approached veteran Steve Komphela for the job.

Peter Hyballa is excited for the Sekhukhune United job

Sekhukhune announced Hyballa as their new coach via the tweet below:

The German coach said via a club statement that he cannot wait to get started at the club, who have already added former Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare to their squad.

Hyballa said:

"I am happy to be here. I feel welcome by everyone around and hope to positively contribute to the club's fortunes for as long as I'm here."

Fans are excited

Local football fans took to social media, saying Hyballa's appointment proves that the PSL is evolving as more European coaches are hired by local clubs.

Karel Sekgobela wished the new coach well:

"All the best coach."

Thabza Chochi is excited:

"We are coming with full force for next season. Teams better be ready 'cause it won't be easy to get out of Peter Mokaba with three points."

April Dandy is impressed:

"Just checked him on Google. All I can say is that he's good for Sekhukhune."

Arthur Mogapi sees good things:

"Now they are serious. I love that the DSTV premiership is evolving; the teams will improve with more qualified European coaches. Good luck, coach and Sekhukhune United."

TJ Junior loves the appointment:

"PSL is turning into English football."

