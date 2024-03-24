Who is Alex Lagina? Meet the Curse of Oak Island Star

Alex Lagina is a well-known American reality television personality, businessman, and engineer. He gained widespread recognition for his appearance on The Curse of Oak Island, the History Channel's reality show. However, despite being in the limelight, little is known about his love life. So, who is Alex Lagina's wife, and does he have children?

Oak Island has been the subject of mystery and mystery-seeking expeditions since the early 1800s, with various theories about what is hidden in the area. The show, The Curse of Oak Island, stars Alex's father, Marty Lagina, and his uncle, Rick Lagina, as they try to uncover more about the mysteries of the Island. However, pursuing the secrets the place has to offer comes at a cost, as many people have died in the expedition.

Alex Lagina's profile summary and bio

Full name Alex Lagina Gender Male Date of birth 1987 Age 37 years (in 2024) Place of birth Traverse, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 2 inches Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Education University of Michigan Parents Marty Lagina and Margaret Olivia Lagina Sibling Maddie Lagina Profession Reality TV star, Engineer and Businessman Net worth $10 Million (approx)

How old is Alex Lagina?

Alex (age 37 years in 2024) was born in 1987 in Traverse, Michigan, USA. He holds American nationality and follows the Christian religion. He stands at a height of 6 feet 2 inches.

Does Alex Lagina have a college degree?

Alex enrolled at the University of Michigan's College of Engineering, where he studied engineering-related courses. Upon graduation, he went home to run his father's business.

Who are Alex Lagina's parents?

His father, Marty Lagina, studied science and mechanical engineering at Michigan Tech. He later earned a law degree from the University of Michigan in 1982. His mum, Margaret Olivia Lagina, is a geological engineer and an alumna of Reuters College.

Does Alex Lagina have any siblings?

Alex has a sister, Maddie Lagina. She obtained a master's degree in public health and is a physician.

Is Alex Lagina married?

Beyond the intrigue surrounding Oak Island, Alex's private life is somewhat mysterious. There are allegations that he may have had a romantic relationship with Katherine E. Sneed, a fashion blogger and Instagram influencer.

Alex is also alleged to be in a relationship with archaeologist Miriam Amirault. Allegations about Alex Lagina and Miriam Amirault's wedding sparked interest among fans with their undeniable chemistry on The Curse of Oak Island.

What does Alex Lagina do?

Alex's career journey combines engineering, energy ventures, and a passion for wine. After college, he dedicated his time to running his father's company, Heritage Sustainable Energy, which operates wind turbines across Michigan.

He is also the general manager of the family-run Mari Vineyards in Traverse City, Michigan. The company is renowned for its exceptional red wines crafted from Italian grape varieties.

Alex has also appeared in the reality TV show The Curse of Oak Island. Since his debut in the show's second season, Alex has established a reputation by collaborating with professionals such as metal detector Gary Drayton and archaeologist Laird Niven. Alex has also appeared in Curse of Civil War Gold in 209.

Exploring Oak Island

Alex's father is a successful businessman who founded Terra Energy, an oil and gas exploration company that was later sold to CMS Energy for $60 million. He combined efforts with Rick, Alex's uncle, and they purchased a controlling interest in Oak Island Tours.

The Curse of Oak Island

The Lagina brothers were approached by Prometheus Entertainment, television producers, to be part of a show called The Curse of Oak Island. The show follows the Lagina brothers as they explore the sea, finding what could be hidden. The program, which premiered on the History Channel on January 6, 2014, also features other island residents exploring the area in search of treasures.

The series also discusses the Island's history, theories, recent discoveries, and earlier investigations of the side. Some notable discoveries include ring bolts, a metal hinge, ox-shoes, a human bone fragment of Middle Eastern ancestry, a Roman sword, and a Spanish copper coin, believed to be dated to the 17th century, among other treasures.

The Oak Island mystery

The mystery of Oak Island dates to the early 1800s, when stories about buried treasures were found on Nova Scotia's Oak Island. Several expeditions have been made to locate these treasures in the area. Some of these expeditions have yielded some very old items.

What is Alex Lagina's net worth?

According to Affair Post, Alex has a net worth of $10 million. He derives his vast net worth as the general manager of Mari Vineyards company and also from his reality television shows. His father, Marty Lagina, has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Lesser-known facts about Alex Lagina

He studied mechanical engineering at the University of Michigan.

He is very private and particular about what he puts out to the public.

Oak Island is not his only television experience.

He loves diving.

He loves spending quality time with his family.

He was born in 1987.

Above is everything we know about the private life of Alex Lagina, a prominent figure in The Curse of Oak Island. From his role in the television show to his involvement in various business ventures, Alex has proven himself a successful and savvy businessman.

