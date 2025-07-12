SA Torn by Woman’s Story of How She Became an Orphan in Viral TikTok

A young South African lady received the most heartbreaking news via WhatsApp while she was away from home

She had been planning to visit back home for a break, but ended up facing one of her biggest fears

Social media users tried to comfort the lady by writing sweet messages and sharing their stories in a thread of comments

A young woman received a text on the 27th of June notifying her about her mother’s death.

SA was pained by a young woman's story of how she became an orphan. Image: @unathi_mlwandle

Source: TikTok

She flew home to confirm the news and found people preparing for her parent's funeral. The youngster explained how everything felt unreal as the funeral date got closer.

Her family and close family friends were present until they laid her mom to rest. She put together footage that she took from when she heard the sad news to saying her final goodbye to her mom.

Woman shares how she became an orphan

A young lady on TikTok, Unathi Mlwandle, shared a different video that did not match her usual content. The youngster normally talks about current affairs on her social media, but this time, things got a bit personal.

Mlwandle shared one of the most heartbreaking moments in her life. Her mother and only parent had died. She was torn, and she expressed her grief in a now-viral TikTok video.

After she received the text about her mother’s passing, she flew home and was welcomed by family members who commemorated her life. Reality hit when the coffin arrived on the day of the funeral.

Mlwandle wanted to at least give her mom a decent sendoff, which she did. She remembered her mother’s favourite colour, white, and that was the theme of the day.

They had doves at the burial and also allowed her mother’s close friend to say a few words

“When her best friend started to talk about her, I thought she would laugh and respond.”

Mlwandle explained that her mother’s was beyond a nightmare:

“I walked into the house and found silence-real silence. My mother was gone. No more unconditional love. No more kindness. No more 'Come home, my child!’ Just parentless me, no home, a life that no longer feels like one.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA was emotional and shared words of comfort

Social media users were gutted by the videos and commented:

A young lady expressed her grief on TikTok after the passing of her mom. Image: @unathi_mlwandle

Source: TikTok

@_ingss wrote:

“I'd never be able to come back from this.”

@samz_n🤍 said:

“I’m so sorry, my friend.”

@ANGEL _wrote:

“Watching this while I’m up thinking about my sick mum, I can’t even sleep. She has cancer, and I feel so miserable. Love and light.”

@Lindiwe Tom Mthethwa🇿🇦shared:

“My dad really disappointed me on the 8th of June. He had a heart attack, and I’m the one who found him, too late. I have so so so many things to say, but it is well. I trust in God so much, although it’s incredibly hard.”

@boitumelo seroba explained:

“I remember texting my mom, telling her I miss and I want to come home, I feel so lonely, and then my little sister replied and said, ‘Mommy is not well, she can’t even speak. After a few minutes, I got texts from people from home telling me that they are so sorry for my loss. I know that pain, it’s been two years, but I cry every chance I get. I miss my mom. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

@noniii_🤍🎙️shared:

“I wish to give you the warmest hug. The pain of losing a parent lives with you all the days of your life.”

@Unkle Don wrote:

“I don’t think I’ll ever be ready for this day. Sending you and your family so much love, Unathi.”

