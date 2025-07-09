SA Stunned by Grace’s Friend Sharing Truth About the Influencer’s Relationship

Over the past weekend, a popular South African influencer had tongues wagging after revealing her secret lover

Grace Mondlana kept her five-year relationship private and popped out with devastating news two days ago

The people of Mzansi were not pleased with some of her decisions and voiced out on multiple social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Grace Mondlana shared the heartbreaking news of losing her ex-boyfriend, Sipho Zulu, to a tragic car accident.

SA was stunned by Grace Mondlana's behaviour after announcing her ex-boyfriend's death. Image: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

The multi-award-winning content creator shared the news on TikTok, where many of her supporters comforted her with kind words. She posted:

“Sipho was the love of my life for over five years. I have kept my relationship with him off the internet for so long, and I would always say I was travelling alone, whereas I was with him every single time; I really protected us.

“My varsity sweetheart, we met when I was 18 and he was only 24, shared so many of our firsts together, our first time at the beach, our first jobs & first flights, we did it all together. A recent goal we clocked was renovating both our homes. At the beginning of 2025, we decided to part ways and explore a life without one another. While we still checked in on each other, we both made the decision to move on, and we both ended up finding our own people and cutting ties for good.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“The night before he passed (in a horrible car accident), he sent me a message which was an indirect goodbye, mentioning how he is proud of me and that I should continue to take care of myself. This has been the hardest week of my life, but I know God will cover me with strength. I have a supportive family, friends and a partner. May his soul rest in Peace.”

Grace Mondlana lays ex-lover to rest and trends online

On Monday, one of Grace’s friends joined a Twitter space and shared that the influencer is not in a relationship currently and that her love life with Zulu was rocky, as he cheated on her a lot. A lady on TikTok, Shakirah Sithole, was also on the space and was stunned by the anonymous friend’s commentary on the matter.

This past weekend was a mess on social media after South Africans were made aware that Grace Mondlana paid for her ex-lover’s funeral. The deceased’s family allowed the influencer to take charge of the funeral arrangements and also allowed her to share a few words.

The current girlfriend of the late Sipho Zulu, Lesego, communicated with Mondlana, who highlighted that the funeral would not have happened if it weren’t for her. South Africans were stunned by her choice of words and ridiculed her as more texts and voice notes were shared online.

People on the internet wondered about the influencer’s current partner and how he was feeling about his girlfriend going above and beyond for her ex-lover. Mondlana updated the deceased’s information on social media and also used his phone to inform the Chemical Engineering Forum about his death:

“Good day. My name is Grace, Sipho Zulu's partner. I would like to inform you of his passing. In the early morning hours of the 28th of June 2025, he got involved in a tragic car accident, which ultimately took his life midday of the 29th of June 2025.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA stunned by Grace’s secret relationship revelation

Social media users have been discussing the matter nonstop and have shared their thoughts on Grace’s friend spilling the beans on Twitter:

Grace Mondlana trended online after sharing her secret relationship with the late Sipho Zulu. Image: grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

@Zamabomvu wrote:

“It's giving, she has always been weird.”

@Portia Mthethwa shared:

“I cannot stress this enough, guys, please vent to God!”

@gwen commented:

“See? This is why I tell all my business to Chat GPT.”

@Scorpiiiiiiiio pointed out:

“This is my why, I tell my friends not to defend me!”

@wave was amazed:

“Yoh, Wednesdays are dark friends are fuse.”

3 More funeral-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News