South African singer Berita posted stunning pictures on her social media account and sparked a range of reactions

The gorgeous pictures in which she is wearing a shimmery blue dress, seemingly attending an event, ignited talk about her former partner

Social media users dragged her ex-husband, Nota Baloyi, with one person saying he is missing out

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Berita reintroduced herself in two new gorgeous pictures. Image: Berita

Source: Instagram

Berita stuns with new pics

Afro soul star Berita reintroduced herself to those who do not know her, or who might have forgotten about her. In her powerful Instagram post, Berita alluded to her being a diamond as she posted some of her latest pictures.

"Allow me to reintroduce myself," she said.

In the Instagram photos, the Thandolwethu hitmaker wore a long midnight blue dress with crystals and some silver heels. Wearing minimal makeup, the star's gorgeous face card stood no chance of declining.

Berita stole hearts with her gorgeous photos. Image: Berita

Source: Twitter

The singer, who was married to controversial personality Nota Baloyi, recently released a song titled Gugulethu. She asked her supporters to stream the song, which is available on all streaming platforms. She also thanked those who had already started supporting her music.

"Gugulethu turns 1 week old today. To everyone who has streamed, shared, posted and sent me love thank you from the bottom of my heart. If you haven’t listened yet, now is the time link on my bio," she said.

She further explained the meaning behind the song, "My heart is full as I continue to share my brand new single #Gugulethu with you. This song is a celebration of love, roots, and the beauty of where I come from. I poured my soul into this track, and I hope you have listened to it."

Berita promoted the song all while showing off her gorgeous face.

SA trolls Nota reacting to Berita's pics

Social media users reacted to the pictures with positivity. Some people even had to drag Nota into the mix, saying he fumbled her.

Mucha Nyandoro exclaimed:

"You are such a beauty sis! Need to catch up."

Mazwi Zuma said:

"Why out of a thousand memes we could have used, we use Nota's, lol. She's so fine, I had no words, but Nota came through."

Redo Akthedon joked:

"Yoh Wena, if we never had the same Clan name, we would make the impossible possible. Ma Khumalo, you are gorgeous."

Phelo Music shared:

"Congratulations, lovey. Now that you are back in the game, we can work. I'll go stream now and you look great."

Wealthy Mthembu added:

"You did great by ditching that husband of yours. Look at you, glowing up."

Official Phewa joked:

"Nota fumbled this woman. He must see these pics."

Berita secures degree from UP

In a previous report from Briefly News, Berita was left elated after securing a qualification at the University of Pretoria. The graduate also revealed that she would now shift her focus to working on her MBA.

"The best decision I ever made was to look ahead. Celebrating this milestone with gratitude."

Peeps celebrated the singer, who was married to Nota Baloyi, saying she has every reason to celebrate her wins outside of music.

Source: Briefly News