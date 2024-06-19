The controversial Nota Baloyi and his estranged wife Berita have finally finalised their divorce

The news of the couple officially parting ways as a married couple was shared by the controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula

Many netizens weighed in on their divorce having being finalised and how Nota might be feeling

After two years filled with drama and them trending on social media regarding their marital problems.

Berita and Nota Baloyi finalise their divorce

Nota Baloyi and his estranged wife Berita, the couple that had many netizens on edge every time their names popped up on the trending list on Twitter (X), have made headlines once again after the music executive claimed that the singer owed him R6 million.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khwaula announced on his Twitter (X) page that the couple have finalised their divorce and are free from each other, even though Nota has been fighting and not giving up on their marriage.

Musa wrote:

"Berita and Nota Baloyi officially part ways. Berita finally free from the shackles of her now ex-husband Nota Baloyi as they finalized their divorce today."

Netizens weigh in on their divorce

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to their divorce. See some of the comments below:

@ronaldanele wrote:

"Today one mistake nje in comments you will regret, his anger is on steriods."

@evelenxthree33 responded:

"Damn that is a bummer. The guy really tried to get her back."

@Fit_Mandisa said:

"We need a divorce party."

@RonnyMhlanga commented:

"She dodged a bullet here."

@Thambu02 mentioned:

"She won as she's keeping her citizenship."

@hlengs01 responded:

"Well done Berita!! So happy for you."

