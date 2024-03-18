Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi is not ready to give up his marriage with Afro-soul singer Berita just yet

The self-proclaimed music executive revealed that he will fight for his marriage as he and Berita are in the process of getting a divorce

In a radio interview, Berita claimed that her marriage to Nota was abusive and narcissistic

Despite the nasty things he said about his estranged wife, Berita, Nota has a change of heart. He declared war against evil and said he would fight for his marriage.

Nota speaks on marriage with Berita

Taking to X (Twitter), Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi revealed that he is not ready to give up on his marriage.

He was married to Afro-soul singer Berita in May 2021. Their short-lived marriage ended when Berita made the announcement that she and Nota would be separating.

The music executive stated that his marriage was his most prized accomplishment.

"My marriage is my most prized accomplishment… One I’d rather die than give up on. I’m done praying about it, God wants me to fight satan head-on & bring my wife back home!"

Berita claims marriage was narcissistic and abusive

In a radio interview with Kaya 959’s Sol Phenduka and Dineo Ranaka, Berita claimed that her marriage to Nota was abusive and narcissistic. She further stated that she had to leave the country as well.

“I was in a narcissistic and abusive relationship. The day that I learnt I was in an abusive relationship, I did not stay one minute...He was harassing me privately, harassing my family and everyone else around me. I had to leave the country."

Mzansi tells Nota to forget about it

Looking at the drama that ensued between Nota and Berita, Mzansi is not quiet sure that Berita will accept Nota after all the things he has said about her.

@nyambenis:

"Imagine chilling nicely with your new love, minding your own business. And boom! someone from your past decided to make you their biblical calling."

@HNkiwane:

"You could have recognized this prior to sharing those frivolous remarks following your separation. The repercussions run deep. But instead of you resolving your marital issues privately, you opted to involve yourself here on social media. You've caused embarrassment, my friend. Some of the comments you made were entirely uncalled for."

@mzimela_sandiso:

"If you really want to bring her back home, you should stop tweeting about your marriage. She probably wants you to stop airing out y'all's marital problems to the public. In that case, you'll be likely to win her back."

@eugene_nzimase:

"Nothing is meant to last forever. Let her go. It’s gonna hurt but it’s better than the hurt you’ll get on what you are trying."

Nota goes off on Berita

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi continued to reel from his failed relationship with singer Berita, who was unbothered and travelling around the world.

Nota Baloyi had been trying to start a smear campaign against his former wife. Nota Baloyi's endless tweets about Berita have ended up with tweeps resorting to giving him advice on how to move on.

