A young man is making waves in Mzansi as he becomes the first property law specialist and was admitted by the South African High Court

The post of the gentleman gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on Twitter

People reacted to the man's post as they flooded the gent's comments section with congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young man has inspired the nation to continue to dream and work hard towards their goals as he becomes the first property law specialist in his community.

A gentleman inspired online users with his story. Image: Yamvua Waokoaji, Esq

Source: Twitter

Young man gets admitted by the SA High Court

Social media user Yamvua Waokoaji, Esq, gave his Twitter followers a life update where he dropped the bombshell, which had many online users clapping. The gentleman revealed that on the 3rd of May 2024, he stood before the Honourable Ms Justice Allie in the Cape Division of the High Court, where he was admitted as a Conveyancer of the High Court (RSA).

Yamvua Waokoaji, Esq's post, sent a wave across Mzansi as his story touched many. The post clocked over 17K views along with thousands of likes and comments on Twitter, which is now known as X.

Take a look at the gent's post below:

Mzansi claps for the young man

Many people were impressed by the gentleman's achievement, while others were simply inspired as they flocked to the comments section to shower him with heartwarming messages.

Phage Itumeleng cheered him on, saying:

"Round of applause."

NotYetUhuru was impressed:

"Salute."

Thembalethu Seyisi said:

"Well done!!!"

Kirsten Antonio added:

"Congratulations!"

Dr Thabang wrote:

"Congratulations, my friend!!!"

Young woman makes history as first Astrophysics PhD graduate at the University of Pretoria

Briefly News previously reported that a graduate from the University of Pretoria made history as she was named the first person to obtain a PhD in Astrophysics.

Dr Charissa Button was capped during her graduation ceremony when she received her doctorate degree in astrophysics from the University of Pretoria. The PhD holder said the following while speaking to Briefly News. She expressed her excitement about being the first to obtain a doctorate in Astrophysics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News