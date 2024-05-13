A proud father showed off his happiness during a graduation ceremony at the University of KwaZulu-Natal

The father of a graduate could not wipe the smile off his face while he danced in celebration

His happiness lifted the spirits of many social media users who commented on the Facebook video with positivity

An overjoyed father expressed his happiness through dance. Images: University of KwaZulu-Natal

It's graduation season and parents are boldly showing their admiration for their children. At least, one parent in KwaZulu-Natal did.

While graduation shines a light on hardworking students' achievements, a man formally dressed in a blue shirt and light brown trousers took the spotlight when he presumably celebrated one of the graduates.

Standing between other parents and families at the bottom of some steps, the smiling man began to dance in celebration - rhythmically jumping up and down and swinging his arms in and out.

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) posted the video of the proud moment on Facebook, captioning it:

"Joy overload!"

According to UKZN, the 2024 autumn graduation ceremonies were held at the university's Sports Centre at their Westville campus in Durban.

Internet in love with dad's enthusiasm

It came as no surprise when Facebook users responded to the video with joy in their hearts.

One person named Patronella Maramba wrote in the comment section:

"Proud dad, he's overjoyed. His smile says it all."

Ismail Mahomed added to the positivity:

"This is such pure joy! Deeply moving to watch it!"

In awe, Kgabo Mavee Ntshwane wrote:

"Wow, uBaba is happy. UKZN brings memorable moments of life."

Speaking about graduation, Indu Moodley commented:

"The joy of seeing your child graduate knows no bounds. Graduation is the culmination of years of hard work, and it holds the promise of a better life for the family."

Chioma Blaise Chikere loved the way the father celebrated and added:

"I love the way our African parents celebrate the achievements of the children, family and friends! Very special and historic! Huge congratulations to these wonderful legends."

Woman cries after graduation

