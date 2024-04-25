An emotional woman took to her TikTok account and shared her tears of joy with her social media followers

The young lady said that she studied and worked full-time and became a breadwinner when her parents lost their jobs

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A woman became emotional after her graduation. Images: @fikile.njeza/ TikTok, @JGI/ Getty Images

A woman took to her TikTok account and uploaded a video of herself being emotional after her graduation.

According to the clip uploaded by @fikile.njeza, she said that she studied full time and worked full time and then became a breadwinner when her parents lost their jobs.

In the clip, she captured herself crying while wearing her graduation gown. In the background, there are women praising her, saying that she is strong and kind-hearted. She never complained about supporting her family, not even once.

Woman emotional after graduation

Watch the TikTok touching video below:

Netizens celebrated the woman

The video gained over 38k likes, with many online users praising her for her strength and showering her with congratulatory messages.

@Nolo_Ngake loved:

"The way your family affirms you it’s so beautiful to watch ."

@Akhona M beamed with pride:

"May your pockets always overflow sis ❤️well done."

@Nomfundo Moh commented:

"Well done mama, God has already blessed you."

@naledi.✨ was emotional:

"Not me crying with you kesana!"

@Luyanda Happiness Ma celebrated:

"Oh bakithi well done, may your pockets never run dry!"

@user331868844436 said:

"At some point she deserves a break thou, I know I’ve been there Yho."

@Lulabele shared:

"Your family seems so appreciative The guilt that "ngumtana", you know they understand how heavy the load is."

@LeratoNcubuka felt inspired:

"Doing my last year the way I'm desperate to get a job it's crazy I'm currently in that boat.This video motivates me so much thank you❤️."

