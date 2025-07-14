South African club DJ Junior De Rocka had Mzansi talking on Sunday when he showed off his new wife on his social media

The music producer previously made headlines when he announced his marriage in a heartfelt throwback on his Instagram account

South Africans took to social media this weekend to respond to the DJ's video and compared his new wife to his baby mama, Ntando Duma

Music producer Junior De Rocka shared a video of his new wife a few weeks after his baby mama, Ntando Duma, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The popular club DJ recently had social media buzzing when he revealed that he is married by sharing videos and photos of his traditional wedding ceremony.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba re-shared a video of Junior De Rocka and his wife on Instagram on Sunday, 13 July.

"@dumantando’s baby daddy @juniorderocka shows off his brand new wife," reads the post.

South Africans react to the musician's new wife

jhsd_mimza said:

"Can we stop dragging Nthando Duma into this? She’s someone’s wife!"

shbdfnoxy_khumalo replied:

"I love this for Junior. Guys, at the end of the day, everybody deserves love. Everybody deserves to be happy."

thereal_sbuda wrote:

"Bringing the baby mama into their moment is not only disrespectful to both women but also to the husband.. It’s really unnecessary."

zondela_zozi_nathi said:

"He has a type. Yellow bones with round cheeks."

mapreza wrote:

"She’s so gorgeous. Also, Ntando is happily married. Let’s respect that. I love it for both parents."

king_ntorh said:

"He clearly has a type. She looks like the last ex; her name starts with an A. They are all beautiful, including Una."

matsie_n responded:

"A Brand new wife. Does he have an old one?"

kagiso__phala replied:

"It’s crazy how y’all think he got married to spite Ntando. Le nagana marriage ke ntwa go dlala ne," (you think marriage is a game).

cweezy2488 said:

"Deep down, he loves the baby momma, that’s why he chose a similar girl."

thully_dlamini wrote:

"Is there a need to tag Ntando kodwa (though)? Anina peace (you have no peace). Ay bandla ushadile umntana bantu," (she's a married woman).

zandee.skosana said:

"It's giving ndi (I'm) bitter, so let me also get a wifey. Abafana (boys) ba (are) slow man."

glambycarol_clothing_brand responded:

"She low key looks like Ntando, though."

Junior De Rocka is against 50/50 in relationships, claims to be the provider: “Just doesn’t feel right”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that music producer and club DJ Junior De Rocka shared his thoughts on the highly debated concept of 50/50 in relationships.

The popular DJ spoke to Lasizwe on his YouTube show Awkward Date, where he claimed that he is the provider.

The Catalia hitmaker said his woman's money belongs to her, and his money is theirs to spend.

