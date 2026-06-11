South African ministers have thrown their support behind Bafana Bafana ahead of the team's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Mexico

Patricia de Lille, Ronald Lamola and Gayton McKenzie shared messages of encouragement as excitement builds ahead of kick-off at the Estadio Azteca

McKenzie urged the squad to use doubts about their chances as motivation, saying being underestimated is a gift that can fuel success

Minister Gayton McKenzie (left), Bafana Bafana fans and Minister Patricia De Lille (right). Images: Frennie Shivambu, Lefty Shivambu and Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South African cabinet ministers have publicly rallied behind Bafana Bafana ahead of their highly anticipated World Cup opener against co-hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially kicks off at 9 pm on Thursday night, 11 June 2026, marking the start of a global tournament featuring 48 national teams competing for football’s biggest prize.

Ministers rally behind the team

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Patricia de Lille, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie have all expressed strong support for the national team as excitement builds.

De Lille struck a patriotic tone while backing the squad, saying:

“Until after the match, when we’ll be brothers and sisters with Mexico again, but Bafana Bafana number one.”

Lamola highlighted the broader significance of the tournament, noting the potential for cooperation beyond sport. “I’m glad Minister De Lille and Minister McKenzie are here. I believe these two countries can build on two economies.”

McKenzie, meanwhile, urged the players to embrace being underestimated, framing it as motivation.

“I saw the media underestimating them and telling them they stand no chance; I went to them, and I said, ‘that’s a gift’. Being underestimated is a gift because there’s no pressure."

He advises them to take the 'gift' and turn it around.

" I’m telling you today, you’re going to see boys that are ready to fight for their country.”

View video from SABC News here:

World Cup winner sends message of support to Team SA

In related news, French football legend and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf has delivered a special message to Bafana Bafana ahead of South Africa's latest FIFA World Cup campaign. The former France defender urged Hugo Broos' men to believe in themselves and embrace the opportunity presented by the expanded 48-team tournament. Bafana are aiming to make history by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time after failing to do so in their previous three World Cup appearances.

SA soccer team Bafana Bafana. Image: @SABCNews/X

Source: Twitter

Madlanga Commissioners show love to Bafana Bafana

Briefly News also reported that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has rallied behind Bafana Bafana ahead of the team’s match against Mexico at the 20226 FIFA World Cup. Ahead of the day’s hearings on 11 June, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga expressed support for the national team on behalf of the Commission. Justice Madlanga noted that everyone at the Commission, from the commissioners to the evidence leaders and the rest, was wearing Bafana jerseys. He said that, given it was the team’s first game, it was fitting to show them unwavering support. South Africa has been drawn in Group A of the tournament and will compete against Mexico, South Korea, and the Czech Republic.

Source: Briefly News