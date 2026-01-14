Authorities and social media users have issued a warning about an alleged fake modelling agency, “African Audition,” luring women and young girls under false pretences

Victims are reportedly invited to so-called auditions that are recorded, with explicit material allegedly distributed without consent

Authorities have urged the public to exercise extreme caution and to report any suspicious recruitment

The public has been warned of a man called Ivo Suzee who allegedly runs a fake modelling agency targeting women and girls. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Authorities and social media users issued a public warning on 13 January 2026, about a man identified as Ivo Suzee, who allegedly operates a deceptive online casting or recruitment service. Reports indicate the agency is operating under the name “African Audition” and is allegedly falsely presenting itself as a legitimate modelling agency.

According to a warning posted by Crime Watch on its X account, Suzee is accused of using misleading online advertisements and false promises of modelling or entertainment work to lure women and young girls. Victims are reportedly invited to what are described as interviews or auditions, which allegedly become platforms for sexual exploitation.

The warning further states that these so-called auditions or interviews are recorded, with explicit material allegedly later distributed or published without consent.

Members of the public, particularly aspiring models and performers, are urged to exercise extreme caution when engaging with online recruitment or casting opportunities. Individuals are advised to verify the legitimacy of agencies, avoid attending private or informal auditions, and report any suspicious approaches or activities to law enforcement authorities immediately.

The public on social media is divided in opinions

The warning has sparked debate online, with some users arguing that he should be prosecuted for violating South African law by contravening the Cybercrimes Act 19 of 2020, the Films and Publications Act 65 of 1996 (as amended) as well as sexual and related offences by luring young girls into prostitution. Others claim that some participants knowingly entered into agreements because of the high rates of unemployment and poverty among the youth in South Africa.

Social media reactions

@Matash_SA said:

"This guy has over 300 videos exploiting women; arrest him immediately."

@TshepoThathan commented:

"This guy is probably still in SA. There are leads, arrest him already, SA Police Service!"

@Gadfly342043 said:

"Because in SA predators operate in the gap between public warnings and actual arrests; exploiting digital anonymity, slow cyber-forensics and the fear of victims they blackmail into silence."

Those on the opposite side of the fence of the issue said:

@Lungelozungu20 commented:

"Someone may be spreading false information. When these videos are taken, consent forms or release forms are signed by the girls or models agreeing to be filmed & distributed. It's a fake audition, which is part of the play. Lack of information can ruin some ones name."

@spoon369 stated:

"Those girls knew exactly what was going on and agreed, and some keep going back. I don’t know if it’s poverty or what."

Young woman was scouted by a modelling agency in a mall

Meanwhile, in modelling news, a Cape Town woman took to TikTok to share her excitement after she was approached for modelling at a mall. According to the woman, one of the agency representatives stopped her, expressing interest in having her model for them, an interaction that left her both excited and overwhelmed. The video, which was published on 26 August 2025, quickly gained traction online, with many South Africans praising her natural beauty and humility, saying she would be a perfect fit for the modelling industry. Others shared personal stories of how similar chance encounters had led to life-changing opportunities.

South African women are warned to make sure modelling agencies are legitimate. Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Getty Images

