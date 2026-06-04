A humorous marketing video shared by a local butchery shows a cashier taking her manager's instruction to laugh more with customers a little too literally

After being told that shoppers thought she was angry, the cashier burst into a huge laugh right when a customer's bank card was declined

The viral clip sparked massive amusement online, with viewers praising the butchery's marketing team for creating relatable and funny retail content

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A store manager instructed a cashier to laugh more to avoid looking upset in front of shoppers. Image: @rootsbutchery

Source: Instagram

A video of two butchery employees has left Mzansi in stitches after showcasing the funny realities of retail workplace instructions. Posted on 3 June 2026 on the Instagram account @rootsbutchery, the skit captures a comedic misunderstanding between a store manager and a cashier.

In the brief, entertaining clip, an employee or manager approaches a quiet cashier to deliver feedback, explaining that customers have been complaining about her lack of friendliness. She tells the cashier that she needs to try to laugh and smile more because shoppers are starting to think she is upset with them.

The cashier’s laughter has SA amused

Taking the advice to heart, the cashier agrees to change her approach and be nicer to customers. What follows next in the Instagram account @rootsbutchery’s video is pure comedy. During the very next transaction, a customer card is staged as declined, prompting the cashier to burst into an immediate, laughing fit right in the shopper's face.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the lighthearted clip

The clip touched many social media users, who thanked the cashier for making them laugh with her hilarious reaction to the manager's orders. Many commented that she was simply doing what she was told to do, with several calling her an absolute legend. Some humorously pointed out that she was supposed to laugh with the customer rather than laugh at them. Others praised the marketing team, noting that their creative content was completely on point and jokingly said they deserved a raise.

Viewers praised the brand's marketing team for creating engaging and witty content. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @monarayyyyy said:

"I mean, she technically did what was asked, lol. She laughed."

User @shotbyddi added:

"Whoever the new marketing manager is, they need a raise 🔥."

User lockdownmasek commented:

"I hope the influencers got paid extra, not just the minimum wage."

User @minniedlamini shared:

"She’s my hero 🤣."

User @ makuaworld joked:

"She works at Protea Gardens Mall. My card declined yesterday, and she laughed."

User @pachidamabisi commented:

"Yho! Wrong time to laugh 😂. They said laugh more, but they did not tell her about timing."

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Source: Briefly News