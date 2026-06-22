A young Mpumalanga businessman's life was cut short following a deadly confrontation outside a popular eMalahleni entertainment venue

Tributes have flooded social media as friends, family and followers remember a driven entrepreneur known for inspiring others through his online content

Police have arrested a suspect and launched a murder investigation as the community seeks answers following the shocking incident

27-year-old Mpumalanga entrepreneur and golf enthusiast Ricardo Spies was killed in a reported shooting incident in the parking area at Hennie's in Corridor Hill, eMalahleni, on Saturday, 20 June 2026.

27-year-old Ricardo Spies was killed tragically in a shooting incident on Saturday, 20 June, in eMalahleni. Image: Ricardo Spies

Source: Facebook

Reports by Witbank News state that Spies tragically died after sustaining severe injuries. Despite the efforts of the medical team to save his life, he succumbed to his wounds. Further reports indicate that a 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene by authorities.

It is understood that the shooting stemmed from an altercation after the suspect allegedly bumped into Spies' brother's vehicle in the parking lot.

"The suspect faces charges of murder and discharging a firearm in a municipal area," police spokesperson David Ratau confirmed.

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Spies' aunt, Andra Holtshausen, said everything still "feels so unreal". She expressed the family's gratitude and thanked everyone for their continued prayers and support during the difficult time.

As seen in the post below.

Ricardo Spies remembered as an entrepreneur and golf enthusiast

On his public Facebook page, Spies described himself as an entrepreneur, investor and content creator who helped men master muscle building, money, discipline and mindset.

His social media accounts also featured numerous photographs of him playing golf at Witbank Golf Club and Sun City. His Instagram profile, which carried a similar description, had nearly 11,000 followers. Since news of his death emerged, messages of condolence have poured in across social media platforms.

See his passions below, including his undying love for golf.

Friends and acquaintances described him as someone who loved life and pursued his dreams with vision, determination and passion.

Social media tributes pour in for Ricardo Spies

Reactions from those who knew him flooded social media following the tragic news.

Bianca Hope Roberts wrote:

"Very tragic news. You should never have died that way, Ricardo Spies. I hope you rest well, champ. May God comfort your family during this time."

Dwayne Schoombee shared:

"The biggest thing that slowed me down was trying to be perfect. Ricardo Spies. Waiting for the right time. The perfect idea. The perfect video. None of that matters. Even 5% effort every day beats 0% forever. Most people aren't stuck. They're just overthinking. This weekend, we lost a brother to violence. My heart is heavy. Be kind. Be patient. Show love while people are still here. We need more compassion and less hate in this world. Rest in peace, my brother. Until we meet again."

Ricardo Spies was a golf enthusiast and, according to his social media page, an entrepreneur and a content creator. Image: Ricardo Spies

Source: Facebook

Spies' tragic death follows another mysterious incident in Ottawa, KwaZulu-Natal, where a male jogger was found dead on Saturday morning.

Durban surfer dies after suffering a heart attack

Briefly News previously reported that a local Durban surfer, Sheldon Naude, has been mourned after he tragically passed away following a heart attack while surfing on Saturday, 20 June 2026.

Source: Briefly News