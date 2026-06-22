Durban’s surfing community is mourning the loss of one of its own after a tragic incident in the ocean

Family, friends and fellow surfers will gather for a special tribute to honour a man remembered for his kindness and positivity

The heartbreaking loss comes as concerns around ocean safety continue after another recent surfing incident

A local Durban surfer, Sheldon Naude, has been mourned after he tragically passed away following a heart attack while surfing on Saturday, 20 June 2026.

Durban surfer tragically died after suffering a heart attack while surfing. Image:@the_surf_hq

Source: Instagram

Sheldon's son, Nick Naude, and the family are set to host a paddle-out in memory of Sheldon on Monday, 22 June, at 7 am at Battery Beach/Pirates Surf. His death was confirmed by The Surf HQ, which shared a tribute message about the beloved member of the Durban surfing community.

The Surf HQ wrote:

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Sheldon Naude, one of our Durban local surfers, who suffered a heart attack in the waves yesterday while surfing.

Sheldon's son Nick Naude and family invite our surfing community to join them for a paddle-out in memory of Sheldon on Monday, 22 June, at 7 am at Battery Beach/Pirates Surf.

RIP Sheldon, you will be missed 🙏🏽."

As seen in the post below.

Durban surfing community remembers Sheldon Naude

Tributes have been pouring in following his death, with many remembering him for the person he was.

@ant_brodzz:

"RIP Sheldon and comfort his family and friends!🙏🏻"

@musa:

"RIP Sheldon. Great guy to chat with. 😢"

@tommytuckerlawson99:

"Such sad news.. 😢 RIP Sheldon."

@michellenel74:

"My family was gutted to hear the devastating news yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nats, her kids, and family. Rest peacefully, Sheldon. 🙏🏻🪽"

@lines_sewell:

"I am absolutely shattered to be reading this!

Sheldon was a true gentleman, a man of integrity, humility and unwavering positivity. No matter the challenge, he always had a smile on his face and a way."

Local riders will honour Sheldon Naude on Monday, 22 June 2026. Image: @the_surf_hq

Source: Instagram

George's woman gets lost while surfing

The death of Sheldon follows another near tragedy in the surfing community after a George woman went missing while surfing last week.

The 33-year-old had been surfing with three friends from around 9 am in difficult conditions, with powerful waves breaking along the popular Garden Route beach. NSRI spokesperson Jerome Simonis said the alarm was raised shortly after midday when her friends and partner realised she was no longer visible among the surfers in the water.

After heading back to shore, her friends initially assumed she was still out among other surfers offshore. However, concern escalated when most of the remaining surfers also returned, and it became clear she had not come back in with them.

Surfing community holds water-based tribute for Howes

Briefly News previously reported that friends and fellow ocean enthusiasts came together at Small Bay to remember Howes. At a special water-based ceremony, friends and fellow kite surfers formed a circle in the water and released flowers in his memory.

The family of the globally celebrated kiteboarder Howes also launched a fundraising initiative to support the construction of a new National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescue vessel, which will bear his name as a tribute.

Source: Briefly News