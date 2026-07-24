Gayton McKenzie says players should never have to fund their own international dreams while pointing to another issue behind the scenes

The minister's latest comments have put South Africa's hockey funding model back under the spotlight without ending the wider debate

His remarks came after government stepped in with a R3 million lifeline ahead of the Hockey World Cup

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Gayton McKenzie took a swipe at South Africa's hockey federation after approving a R3 million World Cup lifeline. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has taken a swipe at South Africa's hockey federation after approving a R3 million World Cup lifeline. The minister said administrators should be responsible for securing sponsorships instead of leaving athletes scrambling for funding.

The funding will help South Africa's men's and women's teams compete at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands from 14 to 30 August. McKenzie's comments were shared on X on 23 July 2026.

Gayton McKenzie says federations must find sponsors

McKenzie said government provides financial support to sports federations every year but cannot always be expected to step in during emergencies.

"It isn't the job of players to find money to compete. We give millions in grants every year to all federations including hockey, but if you put up your hand to run a federation you must know how to find sponsors," he wrote.

He added:

"As govt we help in an emergency but it can't always be an emergency."

See the Minister's post below:

Hockey World Cup funding sparks fresh debate

McKenzie's remarks came after his department approved R3 million for the national hockey teams.

Briefly News previously reported that the announcement drew mixed reactions online. While many welcomed the funding, others renewed calls for greater transparency over the department's reported R31 million expenditure linked to South Africa's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Some also argued that national sports teams should not have to rely on emergency funding before major tournaments.

South Africa's sports funding remains under scrutiny

McKenzie's latest comments have shifted attention beyond the immediate funding package to how sporting federations are managed and financed.

As South Africa's hockey teams prepare for the World Cup, the discussion continues over how national teams can receive sustainable financial support without depending on last-minute government intervention.

DA's Public Protector complaint adds to pressure on Gayton McKenzie

Briefly News also reported that the Democratic Alliance (DA) announced it would submit a dossier to Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka seeking an investigation into Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie.

The complaint includes allegations relating to the administration of nearly R110 million in Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) grants, claims of a jobs-for-pals scheme, and the department's FIFA World Cup expenditure.

Source: Briefly News