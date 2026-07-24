A South African woman flew from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, and shared a day-by-day travel vlog on TikTok

She revealed a return flight cost of around R4,200 and paid R6,000 for three nights at Zimbabwe Guest Lodge

Zimbabweans and South Africans flooded the comments, with some locals admitting they did not know their own country well enough

A South African content creator is giving her followers a front-row seat to one of Africa's most iconic destinations. On 21 July 2026, @oloratosegwaba posted the first instalment of her Victoria Falls travel diary on TikTok, promising to document every rand spent over four days in Zimbabwe.

A South African travelled to Victoria Falls on a budget. Image: @oloratosegwaba

Source: UGC

Before boarding her flight, she completed a travel declaration form on the South African side. She filled in a separate entry form required by Zimbabwe on arrival.

Victoria Falls on a budget

One of @oloratosegwaba's first stops after settling in was Smokehouse, a restaurant recommended by locals. She described it as completely worth the visit, noting she met interesting people and that the DJ kept the energy high throughout the evening. Her vlog captured everything from the airport tarmac to her hotel entrance, bedroom and the nighttime social scene, giving viewers an honest, unfiltered look at what a Zimbabwe trip actually costs a South African traveller. She spent R10 000 on her flight and accommodation in total. Watch the TikTok travel vlog here:

Zimbabweans and South Africans react

The video struck a nerve with viewers on both sides of the Limpopo, and the comments section filled up quickly:

@Q H A W E🇿🇦 wrote:

"Some of my fellow South Africans without passports think it's AI 😂"

@mufaro said:

"Thank you for visiting Zimbabwe 😊"

@Rhodisiean Bae laughed:

"Being a Zimbabwean and not knowing that Smokehouse has a branch in Vic Falls is honestly sending me 🤣 yoh I don't know my country shame"

@The African Finder added:

"Thank you for visiting our beautiful country and documenting it so well 🥰🙏"

@Connie M wrote:

"You always leave me out of your videos 🤦‍♀️ and here I am on sick leave 😅😅"

@Teekay suggested:

"Victoria Falls is 👌❤️ you should try the Zambezi sunset dinner cruise, it's wow, I have been there"

@user8552203612567 said:

"Thank you for showing them that Zim is not a desert"

Other Briefly News stories about SA and Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean man's heartwarming TikTok vlog showcasing his South African wife during her first visit to Zimbabwe, specifically at Joina City Mall in Harare.

Big Brother Zimbabwe that took social media by storm, sparking lively reactions from South Africans as they compared it to their own popular reality show.

Zimbabwe that took social media by storm, sparking lively reactions from South Africans as they compared it to their own popular reality show. A South African man's walking tour of Gweru, Zimbabwe, where he praised the city's cleanliness compared to parts of South Africa, particularly Johannesburg.

Source: Briefly News