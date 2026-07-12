A South African man filming a walking tour of Gweru, Zimbabwe, praised the city for being cleaner than parts of South Africa

He also pointed out several South African brands operating in Gweru, arguing they were boosting the SA economy

Viewers who had visited or worked in Gweru agreed the city had always been well-kept and full of warmth

A South African content creator turned heads online after sharing a walking tour of Gweru, Zimbabwe. He put Johannesburg's cleanliness on blast while comparing the cities.

A South African in Zimbabwe walked in Gweru and shared a TikTok video. Image: @the.comeback.blueprint

Source: TikTok

TikTokker @the.comeback.blueprint posted the video on 11 July 2026. He walked through Gweru's streets, pointing out tidy intersections, a well-maintained municipal building, and a generally orderly city centre. His conclusion was blunt: Gweru, he said, was cleaner than parts of South Africa, and maybe Johannesburg's mayor should visit the city and take notes.

The video by @the.comeback.blueprint did not stop at urban comparisons. He also walked through what appeared to be a shopping district and highlighted a string of familiar South African names operating there, including Nando's, PPC cement, Sip City, Jet clothing, and Toughees school shoes. His take was that SA companies expanding into Zimbabwe through franchises were quietly boosting the South African economy, flipping the usual narrative about the two countries.

His tone stayed casual and conversational throughout, the kind of city-comparison vlogging style that travels well on TikTok. Watch the Gweru walking tour that sparked the conversation below:

Mzansi and Zimbabweans discuss Gweru

The cross-border angle clearly struck a nerve, drawing viewers who had their own memories of Gweru. Read the comments below:

@Junior Putin wrote:

"God protect this man, give him what he needs. I speak divine protection upon him."

@Buli babes.... shared:

"I visited Gweru in Midlands University many moons ago, and I got so much love."

@Sky is the limit ✍️ said:

"I was there, I drive thru lana, a nice place indeed."

@Power of Grace noted:

"Worked in Gweru in 2016 and it has always been clean. Love this city."

@Quinton G Murekachiro added:

"Broo, which school did you go to? I love your mindset, you gonna be the next mayor of Jozi."

Other Briefly News stories about SA and Zimbabwe

A South African woman's journey to Zimbabwe for a family wedding, showing her experiences participating in traditional ceremonies.

South African truck driver, @hey_anorldjr, documented his impressions of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city, in a TikTok video.

A Zimbabwean woman's return to her home country after a remarkable 25-year career as a supervisor in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News