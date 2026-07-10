A South African man walked up to a Chinese man in town and launched into a Kung Fu demonstration out of nowhere

The Chinese man watched the whole thing unfold with visible amusement before the local walked away without a word

The clip went viral, with South Africans saying boredom in this country is simply a personal choice

An Asian national stood and watched a South African man attempt Kung Fu moves. Image: @koketsomashilee

Source: Twitter

A South African man decided that a random encounter in town was the perfect opportunity for an impromptu martial arts performance, and the internet has not stopped laughing since. X user @koketsomashilee posted the clip on 10 July 2026, leaving local viewers in stitches.

The man's playful act

In the footage, a South African man walks straight up to a Chinese man on the street and breaks into a full Kung Fu and martial arts demonstration. The Chinese man watches, visibly amused, as the local goes through his moves. When it is all over, the man turns and walks away without saying a single word. Koketso captioned the video: "You can never be bored while you live in South Africa 😂."

Watch the X clip that had Mzansi in stitches below:

Mzansi says boredom is a choice

South Africans flooded the comments to share their reactions, with most agreeing that this country has a humour all of its own:

User @Hlela_Lulubel asked:

"Kanti, what is wrong with us 😭?"

User @Diamond_Blackie wrote:

"This is so childish and funny 😅. Like, why are we like this mara?"

User @Zamgp1 said:

"Karate Kid 😂."

User @vumabalandafr added:

"Being bored is a choice, right 😂?"

User @LuyandaMqikela joked:

"The Chinese guy was about to position himself 😂."

User @Mphele_ offered a more philosophical take:

"We can't all be serious all the time; laughter is needed from time to time."

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Source: Briefly News