Kind South African Man Buys Gogo Full Groceries at Checkers Hyper in Heartwarming Video
- A young South African man surprised an elderly woman outside a mall by buying her groceries at Checkers Hyper
- The gogo asked for a small chicken, bread and chips, and ended up with several full bags of food
- South Africans online were moved by the woman's grateful smile and the young man's generous act
A young South African man melted hearts online after he walked up to an elderly woman outside a shopping mall and asked what food she needed, then went inside and bought it all for her. The video was posted by @rewardthekind on 2 June 2026 and has been warming hearts ever since. In it, the gogo, dressed in a red beanie, yellow turtleneck and maroon puffer vest, is asked what groceries she would like. She replied simply:
"Small chicken and... some bread, some chicken, some chips."
What she got was far more than she asked for. The clip by user @rewardthekind shows the young man heading to the Checkers Hyper deli section and picking out a packaged rotisserie chicken before returning to her side. When the camera finds her again, she is seated at the mall entrance surrounded by several full shopping bags, holding a receipt and smiling.
Watch the act of kindness that moved South Africa here:
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Mzansi praises the generous young man
People in the comments were quick to celebrate the gesture:
benmeak_ said:
"biphakathi bro heaven is opened for you. 🙏🏻"
Abail__ wrote:
"Her smile!"
Change_it_books shared:
"Being kind never gets old."
Ffear2notlive said:
"No way bro @biphakathi is a legend. 💙 Inspired me a lot throughout the years!"
Smh._evan wrote:
"Doing God's work brother. ❤️"
Yoeytatted_ said:
"You are the BEST! God loves you. I love you! ❤️ So happy to know a man this kind."
Righteouswae added:
"Y'all need to go more viral fr. 👏"
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za