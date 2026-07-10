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Kind South African Man Buys Gogo Full Groceries at Checkers Hyper in Heartwarming Video
Family and Relationships

Kind South African Man Buys Gogo Full Groceries at Checkers Hyper in Heartwarming Video

by  Gloria Masia
2 min read
  • A young South African man surprised an elderly woman outside a mall by buying her groceries at Checkers Hyper
  • The gogo asked for a small chicken, bread and chips, and ended up with several full bags of food
  • South Africans online were moved by the woman's grateful smile and the young man's generous act

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The image on the right showed the full chicken he also added to the groceries
The picture on the left showed the philanthropist handing over the groceries to the gogo. Image: rewardthekind
Source: Instagram

A young South African man melted hearts online after he walked up to an elderly woman outside a shopping mall and asked what food she needed, then went inside and bought it all for her. The video was posted by @rewardthekind on 2 June 2026 and has been warming hearts ever since. In it, the gogo, dressed in a red beanie, yellow turtleneck and maroon puffer vest, is asked what groceries she would like. She replied simply:

"Small chicken and... some bread, some chicken, some chips."

What she got was far more than she asked for. The clip by user @rewardthekind shows the young man heading to the Checkers Hyper deli section and picking out a packaged rotisserie chicken before returning to her side. When the camera finds her again, she is seated at the mall entrance surrounded by several full shopping bags, holding a receipt and smiling.

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Watch the act of kindness that moved South Africa here:

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Mzansi praises the generous young man

People in the comments were quick to celebrate the gesture:

benmeak_ said:

"biphakathi bro heaven is opened for you. 🙏🏻"

Abail__ wrote:

"Her smile!"

Change_it_books shared:

"Being kind never gets old."

Ffear2notlive said:

"No way bro @biphakathi is a legend. 💙 Inspired me a lot throughout the years!"

Smh._evan wrote:

"Doing God's work brother. ❤️"

Yoeytatted_ said:

"You are the BEST! God loves you. I love you! ❤️ So happy to know a man this kind."

Righteouswae added:

"Y'all need to go more viral fr. 👏"

3 Other Briefly News stories related to philanthropists

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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